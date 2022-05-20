EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment of a week-long series highlighting the All-Area exploits of high school sports programs in Sun Preps region. Today’s spotlight shines on DeSoto County. All-Area honorees will be celebrated at the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24. More details can be found at the end of this story.
DeSoto County High does not compete in all sports like its five other Sun Preps-area brethren.
Which is why the Bulldogs’ 20 All-Area team selections might be the most impressive feat of all.
Powered by the incredible boys’ soccer team, the Bulldogs landed 15 boys selections and five girls selections on All-Area squads during the 2021-22 school year with 11 total first-team appearances.
Nazir Gilchrist closed out his high school career with first-team selections for football and basketball. He was easily among the most talented athletes in the entire Sun Preps region. He and Blas Cervantes represented the Bulldogs on the football first team while Jalen Taylor earned second-team honors.
The boys’ soccer team thundered to one of the greatest showings in school history in any sport, reaching the Final Four. That team’s whopping seven All-Area selections bested every school in the region in any sport, except Venice’s football showing.
Juan Buenrostro, Emanuel Barajas, Joan Gamez and Jeilen Augustin landed on first team while Alejandro Garcia, Auselio Gutierrez and Fernando Marquez rounded out the second team. Buenrostro, Gamez, Augustin and Gutierrez will return as the Bulldogs try and build on their 17-2 campaign.
When Keimar Richardson graduated last year, no one knew for sure how the DeSoto boys basketball team would replace his production. Turns out the answer was Jamari Redding, who averaged a double-double alongside Gilchrist to keep the Bulldogs hoopers relevant this season. Redding will return next season while Gilchrist takes his talents to the next level.
DeSoto’s boys were also represented this year on the golf (Marques Angeles), track (Dontavian Smith) and tennis (Ezra Moreno) All-Area squads.
On the girls’ side, Zeri Tyler and Lazaiya Kinville laid the groundwork for what should be an exciting 2022-23 season. Tyler has an argument for being one of the area’s most dominant players. Brooke Zolkos was a steady hand on an injury-riddled DeSoto volleyball squad while seniors Mariana Garcia and Ana Buenrostro guided the girls’ soccer team.
The Bulldogs are assured of more names landing on this list Sunday when the All-Area baseball and softball teams are announced. Stay tuned.
What does the future hold in Arcadia? Expect to see more representation next season from the football team, which has quadrupled its numbers since the end of the 2020 season. Count on the soccer team to be as good, if not better, than this year’s amazing crew and don’t be surprised if DeSoto’s basketball teams and growing track and golf programs get in the act, as well.
With a new weight room in place, a boys and girls All-Area weightlifting presence wouldn’t be a surprise, either.
The athletes listed here and all head coaches from DeSoto County are invited to the All-Area Awards at CoolToday Park on May 24 to celebrate the Bulldogs’ school year. Players and coaches are encouraged to RSVP at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can do so at that URL, as well.
DESOTO COUNTY ALL-AREA
BOYS
FIRST TEAMERS
Football
Nazir Gilchrist, Sr.
Blas Cervantes, Sr.
Golf
Marquez Angeles, Fr.
Basketball
Nazir Gilchrist, Sr.
Soccer
Juan Buenrostro, So.
Emanuel Barajas, Sr.
Joan Gamez, Jr.
Jeilen Augustin, Jr.
Tennis
Ezra Moreno
SECOND TEAMERS
Football
Jalen Taylor, Sr.
Basketball
Jamari Redding, Jr.
Soccer
Alejandro Garcia, Sr.
Auselio Gutierrez, So.
Fernando Marquez, Sr.
Track & Field
Dontavian Smith, Sr.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAMERS
Basketball
Zeri Tyler, Jr.
Soccer
Mariana Garcia, Sr.
SECOND TEAMERS
Volleyball
Brooke Zolkos, Jr.
Basketball
Lazaiya Kinville, So.
Soccer
Ana Buentrostro, Sr.
