EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of a week-long series highlighting the All-Area exploits of high school sports programs in Sun Preps' region. Today's spotlight shines on Charlotte High. All-Area honorees will be celebrated at the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24. More details at the end of this story.
When anyone thinks of Charlotte High sports, four jump immediately to mind and the Tarpons continued to excel in those areas during a standout 2021-22 school year.
No program in the region can hold a candle to the sustained success of the Tarpon boys basketball team, whose excellence dates back to the 1990s. Once again, the class of the Sun Preps area, Charlotte battled its way through yet another brutal slate to win a district title and advance to the region semifinals in Tom Massolio’s 25th and final year at the helm.
But they weren’t the only basketball team in the gym with bona fides.
For a second consecutive season, the Tarpon girls advanced to the state’s Final Four behind their trademarks of transition offense and suffocating defense.
It was a terrific winter season all around at the venerable Punta Gorda school.
The Tarpon wrestling team entered the year as the defending Class 2A state champion and acquitted themselves well while defending the crown. Though they ultimately fell short of a repeat, Andrew Austin certainly didn’t, becoming a three-time state champion in his final season. The state meet marked the final bow for one of the better senior classes in recent memory, including Austin, Isaac Church, Patrick Nolan and Biaggio Frattarelli.
Then, of course, there’s the team that entered the season as a defending state champion and exited the same way.
The boys weightlifting team was even more dominant during its second title run behind Christian Kreegel, who will go down as one of the greatest lifters in school history. He had plenty of help from the likes of John Breaux, Zach Anderson and Nate Smith.
Across all sports, many talented Tarpon seniors took their final bow, but the cupboard remains full.
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, keep an eye on uber-talented John Gamble, who should be the focus of an intense, high-level basketball recruiting battle. Cael Newton is poised to be a standout on the football field and wrestling mat. Brayan Augustin will be a big-play threat in football and a medal hopeful in track.
The beach volleyball duo of Julia Damico and Madeline Wadsworth should return and keep the Tarpons in the conversation as one of the area’s top new programs. Sydney Rootz has laid the groundwork for an epic junior year in virtually any sport she chooses to play. Adaora Edeoga has done the same for her coming senior turn. D’Yanis Jimenez will be the area’s top returning girls’ basketball player and Celina Myers will be a favorite to swim at states.
That’s just a few of the many. In all, 43 boys and 26 girls have been named to their respective Sun Preps All-Area first and second teams. Four coaches – Massolio, Matt Stephenson (girls basketball), Matt Galley (girls weightlifting) and Jim Wiseman (boys weightlifting) – have been named coaches of the year in their sports.
On Sunday, The Daily Sun will reveal the final two All-Area teams of the school year – baseball and softball. Spoiler alert: Charlotte will have some more invitees to the All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24 from those programs.
The athletes listed here and all of Charlotte’s head coaches are invited to CoolToday to celebrate the Tarpons’ epic school year. Players and coaches are encouraged to RSVP at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can do so at that URL.
BOYS
FIRST TEAMERS
Cross Country
Simon Pettit, Sr.
Football
Maverick Menzer, Sr.
Tyler Amaral, Sr.
Connor Trim, Jr.
Swimming
Charlie Plaisted, Sr.
James Rose, Sr.
Basketball
John Gamble, Jr.
DJ Woods, Sr.
Soccer
Dylan Salomon, Sr.
Wrestling
Andrew Austin, Sr.
Kaiden Ballinger, So.
James Baltutis, Jr.
Isaac Church, Sr.
Camren French, So.
Cael Newton, Jr.
Patrick Nolan, Sr.
Weightlifting
Christian Kreegel, Sr.
John Breaux, Sr.
Zach Anderson, Jr.
Nate Smith, Jr.
SECOND TEAMERS
Cross Country
Alex Lincoln-Velez, So.
Football
Biaggio Frattarelli, Sr.
Cael Newton, Jr.
Mickel Williams, Sr.
Kris McNealy, Jr.
Logan James, Sr.
Brayan Augustin, Jr.
Golf
Clay Hayse, Sr.
Swimming
Gage McCauley, Sr.
Gage Slorp, Jr
Basketball
Jordany Reyes-Sanchez
Soccer
Alex Cash, Sr.
Noah Rodriguez, Sr.
Logan Sweet, Sr.
Wrestling
Nathaniel Box, Jr.
Biaggio Frattarelli, Sr.
Tennis
Tyler Olby, Sr.
Track & Field
Brayan Augustin, Jr.
Matthew Kelly, Sr.
Weightlifting
Rylan Tolliver, So.
Ryan Petersen, Sr.
Brendan Chavarria, Jr.
Troi’Quawn McClary, Sr.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAMERS
Cross Country
Hanna Martin, So.
Sangie Lincoln-Velez, Sr.
Swimming
Celina Myers, So.
Volleyball
Kristen Lowers, Sr.
Alex Vega, Sr.
Basketball
Ary Hicks, Sr.
D’Yanis Jimenez, Jr.
Soccer
Alyssa Gilliard, Sr.
Weightlifting
Gianna Creola, Sr.
Beach Volleyball
Julia Damico, So.
Madeline Wadsworth, Jr.
Track & Field
Sydney Rootz, So.
SECOND TEAMERS
Cross Country
Ava Taylor, Fr.
Swimming
Roxana Manta, Sr.
Megan Morales, Jr.
Kasey Roy, Fr.
Zoe Schwartz, Fr.
Basketball
Adriana Iorfida, Jr.
Kristen Lowers, Sr.
Soccer
Sydney Rootz, So.
Peyton Taylor, Jr.
Weightlifting
Marissa Schuler, Sr.
Maelani Parkinson, Jr.
Tennis
Halayna Roberson, Jr.
Track & Field
Adaora Edeoga, Jr.
Tykiriah Thomas, Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.