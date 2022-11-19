Cliches are born out of a kernel of truth.
In the case of this year’s high school cross country season, there was no denying the fact something was going on courses throughout the area, especially on the girls’ side of every meet.
Youth, as the cliché goes, was being served.
Nowhere was that more obvious than at Lemon Bay, where the Mantas’ scrappy little fivesome of three freshmen, a sophomore and a elder statesman senior advanced all the way to the Class 2A state meet. Among that freshman trio? Sun Preps girls Runner of the Year finalist Mackenzie Martin.
Meanwhile at North Port, another freshman was setting courses ablaze. Malia Hambrick was the area’s top girls runner in many of this season’s meets and she made major waves at the Class 4A state meet. Those exploits earned her one of the three Runner of the Year finalist nods on the girls’ side.
The other finalist? Charlotte sophomore, Ava Taylor, yet another area underclassman.
On the boys’ side, it was all about seniority.
Seniors Evan Crane of North Port, Ben Tary of Venice and Sean Perry of Lemon Bay broke away from the area pack to earn the three Sun Preps boys’ Runner of the Year finalist nods.
Crane wrecked every course he ran and saved his best for last, while Perry and Tary consistently lifted their respective teams to the next level.
This year’s all-area teams consist of three runner of the year finalists, five other first-team runners and five second-team runners. All can be found in today’s sports section on Page 12.
GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MALIA HAMBRICK, North Port (FR): In just her first year of cross country, Hambrick became the undisputed top runner for the Bobcat girls. She won her district race, finished second at regionals and took seventh overall in the Class 4A state meet at Tallahassee’s Apalachee Park course. Her personal best was an 18:30.0 she ran at regionals on her home course.
MACKENZIE MARTIN, Lemon Bay (FR): With such a young group running for the Mantas this year, you never really knew who was going to turn in the top time at a given meet. By season’s end, though, Martin began to pull away. She finished 14th at the regional meet, then improved on her time slightly at the tougher Apalachee course at state to finish 83rd overall in the Class 2A meet.
AVA TAYLOR, Charlotte (SO): In just her second year, Taylor became the leader of the Tarpon girls’ squad, leading the troupe to the Class 3A state meet. There, she covered the Apalachee course in a time of 20:13.7 to finish 55th overall. That came on the heels of a 20:40.8 run at regionals.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
DARCY CERNANSKY, Venice (SR): An untimely injury took her out of a possible high regional finish.
JAMIE DUFER, Lemon Bay (FR): Improved on her regional time by a whopping two minutes at state.
IRIS HARRISON, Charlotte (FR): The Tarpons rookie finished 20th at regionals, 105th at state.
KELLY KOREC, Venice (JR): On a competition Indians squad, she turned in the team’s best regional time.
KATRINA MACHADO, Port Charlotte (JR): Finished 15th at regionals, just barely missing a state invite.
SECOND TEAM: Hanna Martin (CHS, JR), Charlotte Carley (LB, SR), Tyler Sabadin (VEN, SR), Sierra Sieve (VEN, SO), Amber Hobbs (CHS, SR)
BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
EVAN CRANE, North Port (SR): Was the area’s top finisher in virtually every meet this year, setting personal bests on multiple occasions, but none better than the 15:29.8 he ran to finish fourth at regionals on his home course at North Port. He took eighth in the Class 4A state meet in Tallahassee.
SEAN PERRY, Lemon Bay (SR): Was the Mantas’ top runner all season long and dominated area showings in the small schools competitions. He won a district title, finished fifth in the region meet, then went on to state where he clocked in 24th overall with a time of 16:32.1, 20 seconds better than his region time.
BEN TARY, Venice (SR): Consistently Venice’s top runner, Tary blazed to a 16:11.2 showing at regionals, good for 16th overall, then finished in the top 100 at the Class 4A state meet. He also record a top-15 finish in a rugged district competition.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
JUSTIN BRADY, Lemon Bay (SR): Turned in the Mantas’ second-best time at regionals.
JEREMY DUQUE, North Port (SR): Often found just behind Crane at many North Port meets.
ALEX LINCOLN-VELEZ, Charlotte (JR): Follows in sister’s all-area shoes as the Tarpon boys’l leader.
LUCAS VAN SCOY, Port Charlotte (JR): Advanced unattached to regionals, just missing state invite.
JOSHUA WOODY, Venice (SO): Consistent performer who likely is the top returnee for 2023.
SECOND TEAM: Elijah Palmer (VEN, JR), Patrick MacDonald (VEN, SO), Ron Marquette (LB, SO), JJ Buenrostro (DES, JR), Taggart Sabo (NP, SO).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.