Our area saw one of the best years of prep football in recent memory this past fall.
Port Charlotte opened the season with a bang, knocking off Charlotte in historic fashion before going on to win its district, entirely on the road.
DeSoto County, playing a FHSAA schedule for the first time under coach Sam Holland, won its district by a computer rankings system, then went on to make it to Round 2 of the regional playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
Lemon Bay, Charlotte and North Port had seasons of building, but each had their own moments in the spotlight.
Then, there's Venice.
The Indians – the only state champion team in our area – nearly went back-to-back this season before falling, 21-14, to Lakeland in the Class 4S state championship.
It could be just the start of a dynasty for the Indians, and the Pirates and Bulldogs, too.
But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.
Here's the best of our area for the 2022 prep football season:
Offensive Player of the Year Finalists
Edd Guerrier, Port Charlotte junior
Guerrier was so valuable to the Pirates this season that he didn’t even play in the second half of most games in an effort to preserve him for a playoff push.
That plan proved worthwhile. When Guerrier was set loose in the District 3S-13 championship at Braden River, the junior rose to the occasion, rushing 24 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns — each over 40 yards — as Port Charlotte won its first district title in nine years.
Even with limited reps, Guerrier still put up an eye-popping stat line of 1,563 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns across 10 games.
Brooks Bentley, Venice senior
Many weren’t sure what to make of Bentley when he transferred to Venice from Gaither (Tampa) this past spring. It didn’t take long for the senior dual-threat gun-slinger to give Indians fans a reason to cheer.
Armed with a knack for making clutch plays, Bentley scored the game-winning touchdowns against: Naples, Seminole and Buchholz as he led Venice to the 4S state final.
Bentley made few mistakes all season, completing 56.5% of his passes for 1,835 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 473 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns as his legs often made the difference in games.
Jamal Streeter Jr., Port Charlotte junior
It was often a game of pick-your-poison when it came to opposing defenses taking on the Pirates. If teams stacked the box to stop Guerrier, Streeter Jr. made them pay.
A true No. 1 receiver for Port Charlotte, Streeter Jr. finished with 55 receptions for 752 yards and three touchdowns across just nine games played.
Streeter Jr. also played some cornerback when needed, too, proving to be one of the area’s more versatile stars.
Defensive Player of the Year Finalists
Damon Wilson II, Venice senior
Every defensive end who follows him at Venice will hope to be the next Wilson II. A can’t-miss superstar in the making since he set foot on Venice High’s campus in 2019, Wilson II was one of the team’s best defensive starters by the time he was a sophomore.
Though the word was out on him this year after a team-record 15 sack-season as a junior, Wilson II still proved to be a game-wrecker.
The senior accounted for 94 tackles, 10 for loss, 10 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He even got a chance to play some offense, too, serving as a blocker and a secondary pass catcher, catching one pass for a six-yard touchdown.
Elliot Washington II, Venice senior
Washington II would have been a superstar if he only played cornerback, but his supreme athleticism forced him into a three-phrase role this season — turning him into the area’s most versatile athlete.
At cornerback, Washington II recorded 56 tackles, 1 for loss, with four interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Used on offense when needed, Washington II recorded 142 yards from scrimmage while also returning kickoffs and punts for a combined 624 yards — including three kickoff return touchdowns in a regional playoff win over Riverdale.
Hunter Zirkle, DeSoto County junior
Zirkle transformed himself from a stick-thin junior varsity player to a standout defensive end within a year’s time.
After adding nearly 30 pounds to his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame this past year, Zirkle was a force off the edge for the Bulldogs. The junior standout led a lockdown DeSoto County defense with 98 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Zirkle’s effort on defense was essential to a district championship season that led the Bulldogs on their further postseason run in over a decade.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Bryce Eaton, Port Charlotte senior
A two-year starter for the Pirates, Eaton’s arm took the team’s passing game to new heights this season.
Armed with three dynamic receivers, Eaton completed 53.1% of his passes for 1,648 yards and 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions while also adding 292 yards and six scores on the ground.
It’s hard to nail down Eaton’s best performance of the season, but it’s hard to beat a historically lopsided 41-14 win over rival Charlotte in which he accounted for nearly 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
RB - Jamarice Wilder, Venice sophomore
Though he split carries with Alvin Johnson III, Wilder still put up an impressive stat line against some of the best defenses in the state.
Wilder finished with 142 rushes for 898 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns while also catching seven receptions for 78 yards and another score.
Wilder led Venice with 48 rushing yards against a stout Lakeland defensive front in the 4S state championship, including a late burst of 26 yards that helped give his team a chance to tie the game.
WR - Keyon Sears, Venice senior
The only returning starter for the Venice offense this season, Sears had no trouble transitioning into the role of veteran leader. The ultra athletic receiver caught 48 passes for 666 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing once for five yards and completing a trick-play pass for 40 yards.
In the return game, Sears averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return and 8.7 yards per punt return — returning 26 total kicks.
Sears even played some defensive back on 3rd and long plays late in the season, too, finishing with three tackles and a pass breakup.
WR - Ryan Matulevich, Venice sophomore
A first-year transfer from Cardinal Mooney, Matulevich became an instant success as an Indian this season.
Matulevich led Venice in receptions (50) and receiving yards (673) along with five touchdowns.
Matulevich could to take on an even greater role next year with the graduation of Keyon Sears and Fin Jones.
TE - Fin Jones, Venice senior
Sporting a Gronk-like physique at 6-foot-6, 234-pounds, the addition of Jones was key for a mostly new offensive line. The Florida Atlantic signee also proved to be a weapon in the passing game, too, hauling in 12 receptions for 186 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.
OL - Anthony Tanaka, Venice sophomore
The emergence of the 6-foot-4, 285 pound Tanaka at tackle was essential for an Indians team that lost a pair of offensive tackles to the Division-I ranks heading into this year.
The first-year starter was penciled in from the jump and made his coaches look smart, quickly developing into one of the Indians’ best blockers.
OL - Vincent Chavez, Port Charlotte senior
A knee injury cost Chavez most of his junior season at Port Charlotte, but the 6-foot-1, 280 pound player didn’t let that slow him down this season. Chavez was a difference-maker an offensive line that paved the way for a historic Pirates’ offense.
OL - Matthew Locicero, Venice junior
A first-year starter for Venice, Locicero helped keep Venice on top with a rushing game that accounted for over 2,000 yards.
OL - Jayce Marcum, Port Charlotte junior
The most reliable starters for one of the best offensive lines in Florida, Marcum helped protect Eaton during a historic district title for Port Charlotte. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound junior was also voted first team Florida Athletic Coaches Association.
OL - Matthew Peavley, Venice junior
An impact player since his freshman year with the Indians, Peavley transitioned to the role of veteran leader with poise this season. Venice’s most dependable offensive lineman, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound Peavley helped anchor a unit that led the Indians to the state championship game despite being the only returner with varsity experience.
ATH - Lil’Dreco Tompkins, DeSoto County senior
Simply put, Tompkins was a game-changer for the Bulldogs this season. Ineligible as a junior, Tompkins immediately assumed the role of top offensive weapon upon joining the team this fall.
There wasn’t much Tompkins wasn’t asked to do for DeSoto County. The senior do-it-all player finished with: 2-of-4 passing for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception, 107 rushes for 824 yards and 14 TDs and eight receptions for 149 yards and three more scores.
That would have been impressive on its own, but Tompkins was also a standout on defense, recording 94 tackles (13 for loss), a QB hurry and a forced fumble.
K - Kirill Kotov, Venice senior
It’s not often that a kicker has much of a chance to make an impact with a high-scoring Venice offense that isn’t afraid of risk.
Still, Kotov proved to be a weapon for the Indians.
The Venice senior recorded touchbacks on 47 of 77 opportunities and averaged 29.5 yards per punt across 28 punts.
When he had a chance to score, Kotov hardly missed: making 43-of-49 point-after attempts and five-of-seven field goals, with a long make of 40 yards.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Cael Newton, Charlotte senior
The top defensive player for the Tarpons, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior led his team with 112 tackles, 13 for loss, nine sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, one interception, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Newton also played some tight end, too, recording two receptions for eight yards.
DL - Trenton Kintigh, Venice senior
A torn ACL and meniscus wasn’t going to stop Kintigh from returning for the second half of his senior season and one last title chase.
Despite missing four games, Kintigh still put up stats that rivaled players with a full-game schedule.
He finished with 73 tackles, 5 for loss, a quarterback hurry, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His return was crucial in Venice’s march back to the state final as the defensive front shined across the postseason.
DL - Sam Luther, Port Charlotte junior
Even during a historic offense season at Port Charlotte, Luther was a standout difference-maker for the Pirates.
Luther finished with 30 tackles, a team-leading tackles 9.5 for loss and 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
DL - Myron Charles, Port Charlotte sophomore
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Charles backed up his impressive Division-I offers — from Louisville and Alabama — with strong play on the defensive line.
Charles recorded 32 tackles, 7 for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
OLB - Jack Huber, Venice senior
Huber played like a seasoned veteran despite being a first-year starter. After earning reps in a backup role last season, Huber instantly became one of the defense’s most reliable playmakers.
He finished with 114 tackles, 10 for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries and one interception, sometimes playing against some of the best players in the nation.
ILB - Desmond Hough, Port Charlotte senior
Hough came to Port Charlotte from North Port hungry for a successful senior season and delivered a standout campaign, finishing as the Pirates’ tackles leader with 87 (team-high 32 solo and team-high 55 assisted).
The 6-foot, 215-pound senior also added 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a team-high four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
ILB - Connor Trim, Charlotte senior
Trim was so valuable as a Tarpon, it’s hard to say which side of the ball he was best suited to play.
On defense, the senior trailed only Newton in tackles with 98, along with six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
On offense, Trim was the team’s leading rusher with 82 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns, along with eight receptions for 112 yards and another score.
OLB - Eli Seed, Venice junior
A first-year starter for the Indians, Seed didn’t need much time to adjust to his new role. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior made a team-high 127 tackles, three for loss, with three interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
CB - Jaylon Fulton, North Port senior
The top playmaker for the Bobcats this season, Fulton held his own at cornerback with four interceptions, including a pick-six and two pass breakups. Fulton also made his mark in the return game, bringing back a kickoff for a touchdown.
CB - Jaquavious Washington, Venice senior
It didn't take Washington long to become one of Venice's best playmakers in his first season as an Indian. The former Sarasota defensive back played cornerback and safety at Venice, finishing with 62 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
However, he was most pivotal on special teams, blocking three punts including one that swung the game in Venice's favor against Riverview in the regional championship.
S - Eric Bell, Port Charlotte junior
A playmaker at the back end of the Pirates defense, Bell was all around the ball this season. The 6-foot, 175-pound junior recorded 40 tackles, one for loss, 10 pass breakups and a pick-six.
Bell saved his pick-six for the end, giving Port Charlotte a 15-point lead late in the district championship against Braden River.
P - Thomas Forte, Charlotte senior
Forte quickly turned into one of the Tarpons’ most valuable players in just his second season playing football.
Forte had a strong kicking game, making four-of-five field goals (long make of 37 yards) with 14 touchbacks across 17 tries.
He was especially useful when punting, though, as he averaged 35.2 yards per punt with a long punt of 55 yards and three punts that settled inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line.
Coach of the Year: Sam Holland
It took Holland just two seasons to turn the Bulldogs from winless to champions. The second-year football coach/athletic director built a devastating, multi-headed rushing attack and a stout defense that led DeSoto to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2008.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Trey Rutan, Lemon Bay senior
RB - Alvin Johnson III, Venice junior
WR - Justice Becerril, Port Charlotte sophomore
WR - Brady Hall, Charlotte junior
WR - Cameron Becerril, Port Charlotte sophomore
TE - Caleb Adams, DeSoto County senior
OL - Nick Garza, Venice junior
OL - Kaine McFall, Venice junior
OL - Michael Losh, Port Charlotte senior
OL - Justin Benner, North Port senior
OL - Michael Ward, Lemon Bay junior
ATH - Taron Sanders, Lemon Bay junior
K - Jason Slicker, Lemon Bay senior
P - Karsyn Barghausen, Port Charlotte freshman
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Tyler Louis, Venice senior
DL - Gabe Dickerson, Lemon Bay
DL - Collin Adkins, Venice senior
DL - Tyrell Luther, Port Charlotte junior
OLB - Sam Clerjuste, Port Charlotte junior
ILB - Dominic Wood, Venice senior
ILB - Caleb Whitmore, Lemon Bay junior
OLB - Carter Dalton, Venice junior
CB - Deylen Platt, Venice junior
CB - Gershon Galloway, DeSoto County senior
S - Brayan Augustin, Charlotte senior
