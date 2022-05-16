EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a week-long series highlighting the All-Area exploits of high school sports programs in Sun Preps region. Today’s spotlight shines on Venice High. All-Area honorees will be celebrated at the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24. More details can be found at the end of this story.
As soon as the classifications were announced toward the end of the 2020-21 school year, anyone who knew anything about prep football in Florida knew Venice would be returning to the state championship.
Mission accomplished.
The football team’s historic run to its third state title kicked off a stellar 2021-22 school year for the Venice sports programs.
The inaugural beach volleyball team’s surprise run to Tallahassee in that sport’s first, sanctioned season proved a superb way to close out the year.
In between was a plethora of bravura performances across many programs as seniors took their final bows and underclassmen positioned themselves for success in seasons to come.
When it came to constructing the various Sun Preps All-Area teams this season, often one had to look no further than Venice to develop a nucleus. For example, a whopping 17 Indians landed on the All-Area football first team with seven more finding spots on the second team.
The Indians also dominated the swim scene, with seven boys and seven girls on those All-Area squads.
Also, several athletes gained honors on more than one team, including Ireland Ferguson (volleyball, beach volleyball), Jayshon Platt (football, basketball, track), Myles Weston (football, basketball, track), Elliot Washington II (Football, track), Austin Bray (football, basketball), Keyon Sears (football, track), Brian Williams (cross country, track), George Philip (football, weightlifting).
In all, 53 boys and 40 girls were named to their respective Sun Preps All-Area first and second teams. Breaking down the honorees by classes reveals a balanced girls contingent and a senior-laden boys squad. The girls are spread almost evenly across the grades, with 13 seniors, 10 juniors, 9 sophomores and 8 freshmen. The boys are repped by a 31 seniors, 18 juniors and 4 sophomores.
The Venice junior class is particularly strong and should provide the Indians sports teams with a wealth of senior leadership next year. Of that group, a national spotlight will shine on football stars Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II.
Eight coaches – John Peacock (football), Lamont Andrews (boys golf), Tim Weidlein (boys track), John Richards (beach volleyball), Wayne Robertson (girls tennis), Brenda Clark (cross country), Cary Willgren (girls golf) and Jana Minorini (swimming) – have been named coaches of the year in their sports.
On Sunday, The Daily Sun will reveal the final two All-Area teams of the school year – baseball and softball. Spoiler alert: Venice is well-represented among those two teams.
The athletes listed here and all of Venice’s head coaches are invited to the All-Area Awards at CoolToday Park on May 24 to celebrate the Indians’ epic school year. Players and coaches are encouraged to RSVP at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can do so at that URL, as well.
