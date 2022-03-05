Area girls’ soccer teams didn’t quite reach the rarified heights of the 2020-21 campaign this past season, but some familiar faces blended with new arrivals to change the landscape going forward.

Defending state champion Venice was felled in their regional opening-round match by eventual Class 7A region champ Palm Harbor, but there was no denying the Indians’ large youth movement was already paying dividends.

At Lemon Bay, where the Lauren Ragazzone era meant consecutive region titles, her departure, along with a large chuck of the Mantas’ defenders, meant a rebuild on the fly, for big-time scorers Sophia Cherniak and Jacoby Maldonado remained, along with goalkeeper Isabella Ragazzone. The result was a run to the Class 4A region semifinals before falling to Parrish Community.

Imagine cracked the state playoffs as a No. 7 seed, finishing its season at 8-4-2.

North Port, Charlotte, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County all found themselves in a more comprehensive rebuild. The Bobcats had a new coach in Sierra Mazzoni while the Tarpons, Pirates and Bulldogs had newcomers in key positions.

So while the trophies were few around the area this season, the potential future stars are many. Of the 22 members of this year’s Daily Sun All-Area soccer teams, 10 are seniors and the remaining dozen will be back on the high school pitch in 2022-23.

FIRST TEAM

ADRIANA AL-ARNASI

Imagine, senior

The Winthrop commitment was the Sharks’ anchor on the back end, stopping 86 of 100 shots on goal during her senior season.

ERIN ANDERSON

Venice, senior

Anderson played outside back for the Indians and earned her way onto the FACA state all-star roster in her senior season.

SOPHIA CHERNIAK

Lemon Bay senior

Cherniak shattered the Mantas’ seemingly untouchable single-season goals mark with 44 in Lemon Bay’s region quarterfinals victory. The record had been set by Lauren Ragazzone just one season earlier.

SARAH FREDDOLINO

Venice, senior

The Indians midfielder will be headed to Georgia Southwestern next fall after earning a spot on the Florida Dairy Farms player of the year ballot and being named to the FACA state all-star game.

MARIANA GARCIA

DeSoto County, senior

In the Bulldogs’ second-to-last contest, Garcia showed why she could be so dangerous to the opposition. She poured in four goals in a 5-0 victory that night and was a steady force all season.

ALYSSA GILLIARD

Charlotte, senior

The Tarpons’ center back played with what coach Amanda Carr called a “strong soccer IQ” and proved to be an encouraging leader for a young Tarpons squad.

TRINITY JOHNSON

Venice, senior

Another outside back, Johnson will be joining Freddolino at Georgia Southwestern next fall while playing alongside Freddolino and Anderson in the FACA state all-star game.


JACOBY MALDONADO

Lemon Bay, junior

Maldonado burst onto the scene her sophomore year, then stepped up this past season as Cherniak’s partner-in-crime, finishing second on the team in goals and points.

ISABELLA RAGAZZONE

Lemon Bay, sophomore

Ragazzone spent all but 45 minutes in goal this season for the Mantas, permitting just 18 goals while saving 103 shots. She also directed the youthful Mantas’ back row from her perch in the net.

KYLIE ROBBINS

Lemon Bay, senior

The versatile senior co-captaingave the Mantas a steady hand up front scoring nine goals while facilitating many other attacks.

SIERRA SPIRK

North Port, junior

Spirk remained the heart and soul of the Bobcats squad this season, one year after setting the school’s single-season scoring record. By the end of her senior season, she will probably hold every significant Bobcats scoring mark.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KATIE COOKE

Lemon Bay

The Mantas' leader tinkered throughout the year with her team's new pieces, particularly on the freshman-heavy defensive side of the pitch. Along the way, the Mantas showed little drop-off in the wins column, and reached the region quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Ana Buenrostro, DeSoto County, senior

Sofia Ferjiani, Lemon Bay, freshman

Brook Judson, Venice, junior

Ella Luzzi, Venice, freshman

Kerri Matson, Lemon Bay, junior

Emma Mogford, Venice, junior

Sidney Rootz, Charlotte, sophomore

Sophia Sweiderk, Lemon Bay, freshman

Isabella Swelland, Lemon Bay, junior

Peyton Taylor, Charlotte, junior

Trea Taylor, Port Charlotte, senior

