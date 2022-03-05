Area girls’ soccer teams didn’t quite reach the rarified heights of the 2020-21 campaign this past season, but some familiar faces blended with new arrivals to change the landscape going forward.
Defending state champion Venice was felled in their regional opening-round match by eventual Class 7A region champ Palm Harbor, but there was no denying the Indians’ large youth movement was already paying dividends.
At Lemon Bay, where the Lauren Ragazzone era meant consecutive region titles, her departure, along with a large chuck of the Mantas’ defenders, meant a rebuild on the fly, for big-time scorers Sophia Cherniak and Jacoby Maldonado remained, along with goalkeeper Isabella Ragazzone. The result was a run to the Class 4A region semifinals before falling to Parrish Community.
Imagine cracked the state playoffs as a No. 7 seed, finishing its season at 8-4-2.
North Port, Charlotte, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County all found themselves in a more comprehensive rebuild. The Bobcats had a new coach in Sierra Mazzoni while the Tarpons, Pirates and Bulldogs had newcomers in key positions.
So while the trophies were few around the area this season, the potential future stars are many. Of the 22 members of this year’s Daily Sun All-Area soccer teams, 10 are seniors and the remaining dozen will be back on the high school pitch in 2022-23.
FIRST TEAM
ADRIANA AL-ARNASI
Imagine, senior
The Winthrop commitment was the Sharks’ anchor on the back end, stopping 86 of 100 shots on goal during her senior season.
ERIN ANDERSON
Venice, senior
Anderson played outside back for the Indians and earned her way onto the FACA state all-star roster in her senior season.
SOPHIA CHERNIAK
Lemon Bay senior
Cherniak shattered the Mantas’ seemingly untouchable single-season goals mark with 44 in Lemon Bay’s region quarterfinals victory. The record had been set by Lauren Ragazzone just one season earlier.
SARAH FREDDOLINO
Venice, senior
The Indians midfielder will be headed to Georgia Southwestern next fall after earning a spot on the Florida Dairy Farms player of the year ballot and being named to the FACA state all-star game.
MARIANA GARCIA
DeSoto County, senior
In the Bulldogs’ second-to-last contest, Garcia showed why she could be so dangerous to the opposition. She poured in four goals in a 5-0 victory that night and was a steady force all season.
ALYSSA GILLIARD
Charlotte, senior
The Tarpons’ center back played with what coach Amanda Carr called a “strong soccer IQ” and proved to be an encouraging leader for a young Tarpons squad.
TRINITY JOHNSON
Venice, senior
Another outside back, Johnson will be joining Freddolino at Georgia Southwestern next fall while playing alongside Freddolino and Anderson in the FACA state all-star game.
JACOBY MALDONADO
Lemon Bay, junior
Maldonado burst onto the scene her sophomore year, then stepped up this past season as Cherniak’s partner-in-crime, finishing second on the team in goals and points.
ISABELLA RAGAZZONE
Lemon Bay, sophomore
Ragazzone spent all but 45 minutes in goal this season for the Mantas, permitting just 18 goals while saving 103 shots. She also directed the youthful Mantas’ back row from her perch in the net.
KYLIE ROBBINS
Lemon Bay, senior
The versatile senior co-captaingave the Mantas a steady hand up front scoring nine goals while facilitating many other attacks.
SIERRA SPIRK
North Port, junior
Spirk remained the heart and soul of the Bobcats squad this season, one year after setting the school’s single-season scoring record. By the end of her senior season, she will probably hold every significant Bobcats scoring mark.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KATIE COOKE
Lemon Bay
The Mantas' leader tinkered throughout the year with her team's new pieces, particularly on the freshman-heavy defensive side of the pitch. Along the way, the Mantas showed little drop-off in the wins column, and reached the region quarterfinals.
SECOND TEAM
Ana Buenrostro, DeSoto County, senior
Sofia Ferjiani, Lemon Bay, freshman
Brook Judson, Venice, junior
Ella Luzzi, Venice, freshman
Kerri Matson, Lemon Bay, junior
Emma Mogford, Venice, junior
Sidney Rootz, Charlotte, sophomore
Sophia Sweiderk, Lemon Bay, freshman
Isabella Swelland, Lemon Bay, junior
Peyton Taylor, Charlotte, junior
Trea Taylor, Port Charlotte, senior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.