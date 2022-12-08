Every fall sports team in our area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, but golf faced a unique challenge in returning to play.
Already behind schedule due to an especially stormy August and September, most teams in our area hardly had 10 matches – if even that many – under their belts before the hurricane postponed the season for nearly a month.
Despite the circumstances, several prep golfers in our area rose to the challenge.
Most area schools, including Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte, DeSoto County, North Port and Venice sent individual golfers on to their respective regional tournaments.
Some, like Venice's boys and girls teams, DeSoto County's boys team and Lemon Bay's girls team had top-three finishes at districts, sending their entire teams on to regionals.
The Lady Mantas, fueled by a pair of standout freshmen, even advanced to the 2A state tournament where they finished 13th overall.
Here were the top standouts from an impressive Sun Preps season:
Boys Golf POY Finalists
CJ Kemble, North Port junior
The Bobcats' Team MVP since his freshman season, Kemble continued to deliver low numbers this year at North Port. The third-year Bobcats' No. 1 player averaged an even-par 36 strokes in nine hole competitions this year while averaging a three-over 75 in full-length 18-hole tournaments.
His best matches of the year were a 35 in a dual match at Sebring and a 73 for a fifth-place overall finish in the district tournament.
Anthony Lohbauer, Venice senior
The most consistent and reliable player for a deep Indians team, Lohbauer didn't just score low, he performed well when it mattered most, too.
The Venice senior led the team with a 38.2 stroke average per nine holes. Some of his best rounds came at the very end, recording a 78 at the district tournament and a 75 in regionals.
Marquez Angeles, DeSoto County sophomore
Angeles improved this year coming off one of the best freshmen seasons in school history.
He led the Bulldogs – and Region 2A-3 – in scoring for the season, averaging just 34.8 strokes per nine holes.
Angeles also led his region in birdies (16) and average strokes per par-4 (3.83). In postseason competition, Angeles won his district with a 74 before going on to place seventh at regionals with a 77.
His strong play helped lead the Bulldogs to advance to the regional tournament as a team for the first time.
BOYS GOLF FIRST TEAM
Caleb Campos, Port Charlotte senior
Campos stepped into the No. 1 position for the Pirates and put up some of the best numbers in the area this year.
His nine-hole average of 36 and his 18-hole average of 78 led Port Charlotte as the senior finished as a medalist seven times this season. His par-4 average of 3.97 strokes finished as third-best in Region 2A-3.
Campos shined with the pressure on, too, shooting a 78 to make the All-County team, a 79 in districts and a 77 in regionals.
Harrison Adams, Venice junior
A third-year player for Venice, Adams was one of the team's most consistent players, especially with the season on the line.
Adams shot a 79 in districts before wrapping up his year with a 76 at regionals.
Chapin Beach-Smith, Venice senior
A steady senior presence for the Indians this season, Beach-Smith was second on the team with 38.5 strokes per nine holes.
His best round of the year came with a fifth-place finish in the St. John Neumann with a 75. In the district tournament, Beach-Smith's 78 tied for the team's lowest score.
Torey Miccio, Lemon Bay junior
One of the top golfers for Lemon Bay throughout the year, Miccio excelled on the longest holes, tying for eighth in Region 2A-3 with 4.5 strokes per par-5s.
Miccio shot a 78 at districts to advance to regionals, where he shot a 79.
Clay Hayse, Charlotte senior
The No. 1 golfer for the Tarpons again this season, Hayse was one of the area's most consistent golfers, averaging 37.5 strokes per nine holes.
He finished as a member of the All-County team with a 36-hole total of 162.
Coach of the Year: Chris Adams, Venice
Adams, like many area coaches, had to wrestle with Mother Nature just to find time to practice this season.
Rain and lightning washed out much of the first half of the season before Hurricane Ian hit in late September, essentially cancelling the remainder of the regular season.
Still, Venice proved to be the area's deepest and most well-rounded team, featuring four players who could break 80 on any given day.
BOYS GOLF SECOND TEAM
Austin Henning, DeSoto County freshman
Caden Ganczak, Port Charlotte junior
Kevin Mellen, Venice junior
Brayden Spain, North Port senior
Connor Murphy, Lemon Bay junior
Girls Golf POY Finalists
Hayli Snaer, Venice junior
A top player for Venice in a second straight season, Snaer led the Lady Indians with a 41.4 scoring average per nine holes.
She recorded the low score for Venice in 16 of 17 matches and was the overall medalist in five matches.
Sophia Stiwich, Lemon Bay freshman
Stiwich wasn't just the best Lady Mantas player in her debut season, she was one of the best golfers in the state, too.
Even after missing three weeks of practice and play due to Hurricane Ian, Stiwich shot a 77 to win the Charlotte County Championship. After missing districts due to illness, Stiwich shot a 75 at regionals to help her team qualify for states.
At the 2A state tournament, Stiwich shot a 71-77 to finish sixth overall.
Haley Hall, Lemon Bay junior
Hall gave the Lady Mantas depth at the top that was hard to beat, averaging 45 strokes per nine holes.
She shot a 91 to finish second at the Charlotte County Championship, helping Lemon Bay run away with the title. In the postseason, Hall shot a 96 at regionals before posting a 99-93 at the 2A state championships.
GIRLS GOLF FIRST TEAM
Taylor Stice, North Port junior
The Lady Bobcats' top player, Stice averaged 50 strokes per nine holes this season. She shot a 103 in districts to qualify for the regional tournament.
Lilly Lapczynski, Venice senior
A consistent contributor for a strong Venice team, Lapczynski remained the team's best putter again this season. Often recording a top three score for Venice, Lapczynski averaged 46.1 strokes per nine holes.
Rachel Gillis, Lemon Bay freshman
An impressive freshman for the Lady Mantas, Gillis averaged 46 strokes per nine holes this season. She finished as a member of the All-County team and her 90 at regionals proved pivotal in Lemon Bay's runner-up finish to advance to states. At the 2A state tournament, Gillis finished her debut season with a 97-103.
Jenna Stylos, Venice senior
A two-sport athlete at Venice (golf and beach volleyball), Stylos quickly became one of Venice's most reliable golfers. The senior averaged 46.9 strokes per nine holes this season.
Madison Hanson, Lemon Bay senior
Hanson was an invaluable player for Lemon Bay, providing senior leadership and experience along with crucial depth. She averaged 44 strokes per nine holes, finishing as a member of the All-County team. Hanson shot a 95 at regionals before finishing her career with a 104-101 at the 2A state tournament.
GIRLS GOLF SECOND TEAM
Brooklyn Howard, Port Charlotte senior
Natalee Butts, DeSoto County junior
Makayla Chupka, Charlotte sophomore
Lyllian Hyde, Charlotte senior
Riley Pruitt, Venice senior
Coach of the Year: Darrell Roach, Lemon Bay
No matter the the losses, Roach has managed to turn the Lemon Bay girls golf team into a consistent area powerhouse over his 28 years at the helm.
This year was one of his more impressive feats: Guiding a pair of freshmen to First Team All-Area seasons that helped propel his team to the 2A state meet.
Lemon Bay finished as Charlotte County Champions, third-place finishers at districts, runners-up at regionals and 13th at the 2A state tournament.
