EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth of a week-long series highlighting the All-Area exploits of high school sports programs in Sun Preps region. Today’s spotlight shines on Lemon Bay. All-Area honorees will be celebrated at the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24. More details can be found at the end of this story.
What a year at Lemon Bay.
The Mantas picked up a whopping 67 spots on the 20 Sun Preps All-Area teams announced so far (baseball and softball All-Area teams will be announced this Sunday). Their 37 boys selections are the third-most in the area while the 31 Mantas selected to girls’ teams is second only to Venice.
The primary reasons for the representation can be traced two exceptional performances by the football, wrestling, volleyball and girls soccer teams. The football team recorded the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season. The wrestling squad sent a school-record 11 wrestlers to the state meet, led by Lance Schyck, who capped a second consecutive undefeated season with a second straight state title.
Volleyball posted its highest-ever winning percentage while the girls’ soccer team, led by Sophia Cherniak's record-breaking season, continued its string of formidable playoff campaigns.
There was also plenty of success to be found in cross country, tennis, swimming and weightlifting. Tennis stood out for deep postseason runs that saw the boys team reach state while the girls advanced to the regional final.
Wait, there’s more: Lemon Bay had the area’s second-most, multi-sport selections – Jace Huber, Landon Spanninger, Taylor Orris, Kerri Matson, Kendall Steinert, Ocean Roth, Natalee Brown, Presley Engelauf and Marie L’Abbe all landed on two All-Area teams. The Mantas also boast the second-most coaches nabbing Coach of the Year nods – Pat Auer (volleyball), Katie Cooke (girls soccer), Michael Schyck (wrestling), Seamus McCarthy (boys tennis) and Joe Casale (girls track).
Perhaps just as impressive – just one-third of those 67 selections went to seniors, meaning Lemon Bay is bursting at the seams with returning talent for the 2022-23 school year. So while, Lemon Bay bids an All-Area farewell to 13 boys and 10 girls, stars such as Huber, Spanninger, Orris, Matson, Roth, Brown and Engelauf return.
Mantas quarterback Trey Rutan comes back, as do swimmer extraordinaire Beckett Koss, wrestlers Chase Alden, Koen Hoffman, Justin Brady, Miguel Diaz, Logan Kelly, Marcus Lopez and Brycen Holden, tennis players Rosey Lowder, Hunter Andres, Stevie Ethier and Billy Rand, freshman basketball phenom Maya Collins, and girls soccer standouts Jacoby Maldonado, Isabella Ragazzone, Sofia Ferjiani, Sophia Sweiderk and Isabella Swelland.
What a year, indeed. Spoiler alert: There are a few more superstars joining this celebration this Sunday when the baseball and softball teams are revealed. Don’t miss it.
The athletes listed here and all head coaches from Lemon Bay are invited to the All-Area Awards at CoolToday Park on May 24 to celebrate the Manta Rays' school year. Players and coaches are encouraged to RSVP at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can do so at that URL, as well.
LEMON BAY ALL-AREA
BOYS
FIRST TEAMERS
Football
Everett Baker, Sr.
Aaron Pasick, Sr.
Cross Country
Rune LeDoux, Sr.
Sean Perry, Jr.
Swimming
Beckett Koss, Jr.
Basketball
Jace Huber, Jr.
Wrestling
Chase Alden, Jr.
Koen Hoffman, Jr.
Lance Schyck, Sr.
Soccer
Michael Greggs, Sr.
Nicholas Zidanavicius, Sr.
JJ Powers, So.
Track & Field
Jace Huber, Jr.
Riley Willis, Jr.
Weightlifting
Landon Spanninger, So.
Tennis
Hunter Andres, So.
Stevie Ethier, Fr.
SECOND TEAMERS
Football
Trey Rutan, Jr.
Jason Hogan, Sr.
Landon Spanninger, So.
Luke Tannehill, Sr.
Golf
Bryce Noll, Sr.
Chriss Halmann, Jr.
Cross Country
Matt Finck, Sr.
Swimming
Joey Sacco, Sr.
Basketball
Jacob Newcomb, Sr.
Wrestling
Justin Brady
Miguell Diaz, So.
Caleb Corridino, Sr.
Logan Kelly, So.
Marcus Lopez, Jr.
Brycen Warren, Jr.
Soccer
Tanner Martin, Jr.
Track & Field
Chase Tudor, Jr.
Weightlifting
Alexander Truisi, Jr.
Tennis
Billy Rand, Jr.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAMERS
Volleyball
Brooke Andrews, Sr.
Kendall Steinert, Sr.
Golf
Marie L'Abbe, Sr.
Swimming
Meghan Brown, Sr.
Weightlifting
Natalee Brown, Jr.
Soccer
Sophia Cherniak, Sr.
Jacoby Maldonado, Jr.
Isabella Ragazzone, So.
Kyle Robbins, Sr.
Beach Volleyball
Kendall Steinert, Sr.
Ocean Roth, So.
Track & Field
Natalee Brown, Jr.
Presley Engelauf, Jr.
Olivia Becker, Jr.
Sierra Blaney, Jr.
Tennis
Jordan Shirley, Sr.
Marie L'Abbe, Sr.
SECOND TEAMERS
Volleyball
Taylor Orris, So.
Ocean Roth, So.
Golf
Madison Hanson, Jr.
Haley Gulsby, Sr.
Haley Hall, So.
Cross Country
Kerri Matson, Jr.
Basketball
Maya Collins, Fr.
Taylor Orris, So.
Weightlifting
Presley Engelauf, Jr.
Soccer
Sofia Ferjiani, Fr.
Kerri Matson, Jr.
Sophia Sweiderk, Fr.
Isabella Swelland, Jr.
Tennis
Rosey Lowder, So.
