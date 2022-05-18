EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a week-long series highlighting the All-Area exploits of high school sports programs in Sun Preps region. Today’s spotlight shines on North Port High and Imagine School. All-Area honorees will be celebrated at the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24. More details can be found at the end of this story.
There’s no denying just how much North Port is going to miss its graduated seniors when sports start up again in the fall.
Dylan Alymeda was a star on the football field and basketball court. Sean-Michael Gonzalez proved himself one of the state’s best wrestlers. Brady Waltimyer and Austin Shearer were terrors on the soccer pitch. Andrea Stellweg was a steady leader on a young volleyball team. The senior trio of Shantay Reid, Kaleigh Soler and Katarina Wilburn provided the backbone of the girls’ weightlifting team.
And who will ever forget Hope Eastes making history by standing on the podium at the first-ever sanctioned girls state wrestling championships?
Of the 34 Bobcats’ selections among the 20 Sun Preps All-Area teams announced to date (softball and baseball will be revealed Sunday), 17 were seniors in 2021-22.
That’s a lot of athletic talent walking across the graduation stage and out of high school, to be sure, but don’t pity the Bobcats just yet.
The returning talent is spectacular.
On the boys’ side, CJ Kemble has been the Bobcats’ No. 1 golfer for the majority of his two underclassman campaigns and that won’t change next year as a junior. Evan Crane is a two-sport standout (cross country, track) who returns for his senior season.
Michael Kent is poised to break some Bobcats swimming records when he comes back for his junior season while the combo of rising senior state champion Dominic Joyce and rising junior Vincent Donatelle spearhead a rapidly improving wrestling program.
Then, of course, there’s Elijah Lubsey, who burst onto the basketball scene during his sophomore season, flashing abilities that had his coach, Ryan Power, believing he could be the area’s best player by his senior year.
On the girls’ side, Aubrey Jarvis is a state weightlifting champion who should only get better as a senior next year. Sierra Spirk will also be a senior, looking to build on her performances in soccer and track.
That’s just a taste of what’s in store beginning this fall at North Port High.
IMAGINE THIS
Meanwhile on the other side of town, everything is looking up after a groundbreaking year at Imagine School.
Serena Kohler became the Sharks’ first-ever Division I signee when she inked her letter of intent to play volleyball at Oral Roberts next fall.
Madison Atwood came over from North Port and promptly trashed the girls weightlifting field at the Class 1A state championships. We’re talking all classes, not just 1A, folks. She’s a rising senior.
Nestled in Atwood’s shadow was Makayla Waterhouse, who achieved the ultra-rare feat of earning an All-Area nod as seventh-grader. She should be standing squarely in her own spotlight next fall.
Then there’s senior Wyett Rightmire, who delivered one of the most inspirational moments of the year when he raced back from a devastating leg injury to compete at the boys state weightlifting championships. Let’s see anyone else lift a combined 530 pounds in the bench and clean-and-jerk less than half a year after snapping a leg in half. Rightmire earned a second-place finish in the traditional event and a third-place medal in the snatch at the Class 1A state meet.
With five representatives on All-Area teams this school year, Imagine is well on its way to holding its own with the area public schools in the years to come.
The athletes listed here and all head coaches from North Port and Imagine are invited to the All-Area Awards at CoolToday Park on May 24 to celebrate the Pirates’ school year. Players and coaches are encouraged to RSVP at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can do so at that URL, as well.
NORTH PORT ALL-AREA
FIRST TEAMERS
Football
Jeremiah Leguerre, Jr.
Golf
CJ Kemble, So.
Cross Country
Evan Crane, Jr.
Swimming
Michael Kent, So.
Basketball
Elijah Lubsey, So.
Wrestling
Sean-Michael Gonzalez, Sr.
Dominic Joyce, Jr.
Soccer
Brady Waltimyer, Sr.
Austin Shearer, Sr.
SECOND TEAMERS
Football
Dylan Almeyda, Sr.
Cole Cawthorne, Sr.
Cross Country
Jeremy Duque, Jr.
Wrestling
Vincent Donatelle, So.
Soccer
Chris Vega, Sr.
Track & Field
Evan Crane, Jr.
Shane Swarzenbach, Jr.
Paeten Westmoreland, So.
Tennis
Hector Torres, Sr.
Weightlifting
Nathan Clark, Sr.
Ronnie Elkhatib, Sr.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAMERS
Wrestling
Hope Eastes, Sr.
Weightlifting
Aubrey Jarvis, Jr.
Soccer
Sierra Spirk, Jr.
Track & Field
Cassandra Mendez, So.
Sierra Spirk, Jr.
SECOND TEAMERS
Volleyball
Andrea Stellweg, Sr.
Golf
Sydney Stevenson, Sr.
Kaitlyn Rogers, Sr.
Cross Country
Brenda Smith, So.
Basketball
Jessica Stewart, Sr.
Weightlifting
Shantay Reid, Sr.
Kayleigh Soler, Sr.
Katarina Wilburn, Sr.
Track & Field
Alivia Tison, Fr.
IMAGINE SCHOOL ALL-AREA
BOYS
FIRST TEAMER
Weightlifting
Wyett Rightmire, Sr.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAMERS
Volleyball
Serena Kohler, Sr.
Weightlifting
Madison Atwood, Jr.
Soccer
Adriana Al-Arnasi, Sr.
SECOND TEAMER
Weightlifting
Makayla Waterhouse, 7th
