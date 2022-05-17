EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of a week-long series highlighting the All-Area exploits of high school sports programs in Sun Preps region. Today’s spotlight shines on Port Charlotte High. All-Area honorees will be celebrated at the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park on May 24. More details can be found at the end of this story.

Something is bubbling beneath the surface at Port Charlotte High.

While much ink will be spilled here lauding the exploits of the Pirates’ singular senior class during the 2021-22 school year, Port Charlotte, as much as any school in the area, has reason to believe an epic youth movement is under way.

First, though – how about the Class of 2022?

Among the 20 Sun Preps All-Area teams revealed so far (the baseball and softball teams will be revealed Sunday), Port Charlotte is represented by 21 boys selections and 17 nods for the girls. Of that group, 15 boys and nine girls are seniors, accounting for two-thirds of the boys’ representation and just over half of the girls.

Two seniors stand out from the Pirate pack – Alex Perry and Tyler Wadsworth.

Perry came into the school year as the reigning Sun Preps Boys Athlete of the Year and he definitely lived up to that title this time around. On the football field, Perry added some all-around skills to his already elite pass-catching ability. On the basketball court, he set the school single-game record with 49 points on Senior Night and averaged more than 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Wadsworth, who recently signed on to continue his running career at the University of South Florida, was the area’s top placer at the state cross country meet and is coming off a stellar showing at the Class 2A state track and field meet, where he finished fifth in the 800 and 1600 runs.

On the girls’ side, Bryanna Robinson (swimming) and the weightlifting duo of Alexa Estevez and Angelina Dabney wrapped up their careers with first-team All-Area nods in their respective sports.

The seniors will be missed, of that there is no doubt. But to say Port Charlotte’s future is secure might be considered an understatement by this time next year.

The Pirates’ football team returns almost entirely intact with All-Area honorees Jayce Marcum, Edd Guerrier and Grant LaBallister leading the charge. The boys basketball team loses Perry and Onix Diaz, but All-Area honoree Bode Stewart returns to lead what should be a pair of super sophomores, Jah Chin and Kaden Suber.

After dominating the area in volleyball a year ago, the Pirates’ youth movement arrived in part this season. Morgan Willis, a two-sport standout (beach volleyball is her other forte), will guide a spiker squad bringing back Rylee Waldie and Nygeria Hart.

The girls’ basketball team is loaded with returning talent, including the All-Area trio of Aryianna Lockey-Progl, Delaini Morris and Bryanna Griffiths.

Willis and Tyler Evans should be a terror on the beach volleyball courts in 2022-23, as well.

There are names we haven’t mentioned yet because they haven’t yet arrived – Port Charlotte’s feeder programs are loaded. All in all, everything is looking up for the Pirates.

As mentioned above, The Daily Sun will reveal the final two All-Area teams of the school year – baseball and softball on Sunday. Port Charlotte is well-represented among those two teams.

The athletes listed here and all of Port Charlotte’s head coaches are invited to the All-Area Awards at CoolToday Park on May 24 to celebrate the Pirates’ school year. Players and coaches are encouraged to RSVP at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can do so at that URL, as well.

PORT CHARLOTTE ALL-AREA ATHLETES

BOYS

FIRST TEAMERS

Cross Country

Tyler Wadsworth, Sr.

Golf

Eddie Lainhart, Sr.

Basketball

Alex Perry, Sr.

Track & Field

Tyler Wadsworth, Sr.

Daunte Douglas, Sr.

LaShawn Powell, Sr.

Weightlifting

Charles Vanamburg, Sr.

SECOND TEAMERS

Cross Country

Kauhner Mault, Sr.

Football

Alex Perry, Sr.

Jayce Marcum, So.

Edd Guerrier

Grant LaBallister, So.

Kayden Miller, Sr.

Swimming

Tonio Hensel, Jr.


Basketball

Bode Stewart, Jr.

Soccer

Keaton Cryer, Sr.

Wrestling

Josiah Arroyo, Sr.

Okten Logue

Tyler Rodriguez, Jr.

Tennis

Nathan Reid, Sr.

Weightlifting

Tyler Dampier, Jr.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAMERS

Cross Country

Katrina Machado, So.

Swimming

Bryanna Robinson, Sr.

Basketball

Aryianna Lockey-Progl, So.

DeLaini Morris, Jr.

Bryanna Griffiths, Jr.

Beach Volleyball

Tyler Evans, Jr.

Morgan Willis, Jr.

Weightlifting

Alexa Estevez, Sr.

Angelina Dabney, Sr.

SECOND TEAMERS

Golf

Emma Jurisko, Sr.

Swimming

Carolina Aylward, Jr.

Evelyn Negrette, Sr.

Melody Stelmaszek, Sr.

Volleyball

Morgan Willis, Jr.

Soccer

Trea Taylor, Sr.

Track & Field

Christlove Lauture, Sr.

Abby Leggett, Sr.

