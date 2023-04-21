Sure, the overall team results from the 2022-23 boys and girls soccer season fell a bit short of what we've become accustomed to in these parts.
It was still a remarkable year on the pitch as scoring records were under assault all season long.
On the girls’ side, Charlotte put together one of its best seasons in recent memory before finishing 10-2-1. Imagine broke through with a huge district win against Out-of-Doors Academy on its way to a 9-4-1 mark and North Port returned to form with a 12-6-1 campaign following the return of coach Hans Duque.
North Port’s high-scoring Sierra Spirk, Venice’s Emma Mogford and Lemon Bay’s Jacoby Maldonado closed out their careers with outstanding seasons, each earning a nod as Sun Preps Player of the Year finalists.
Duque earned our Girls Coach of the Year honor in a close competition with Imagine’s Derek Sauline.
On the boys’ side, DeSoto County cemented itself as the area’s dominant force with another sterling season in Arcadia. The Bulldogs went 16-4-1, repeating as district champions and reaching the regional semifinals. Venice was fit to be tied, going 8-5-7 with one of those deadlocks coming against DeSoto County.
Charlotte was 12-7-1 but saw its season come to an unexpected end in the district tournament. Still, the Tarpons uncovered a gem in sophomore Deacon Powell, who set the school record book ablaze. He finished the year with 30 goals, earning one of this year’s three Player of the Year finalist honors.
Joining him in the POY spotlight are Lemon Bay’s versatile senior Logan Ho and another super sophomore, Andri Vargas, who also broke a team scoring record.
Bulldogs coach Fernando Zepeda was a no-doubt choice as this year’s Boys Coach of the Year, taking the honor for the second consecutive season.
The Player of the Year winners will be announced later this year.
For the complete breakdown of this year’s boys and girls first- and second-team honorees, see Page 8B.
ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
LOGAN HO
Senior
Lemon Bay
Sometimes the best ability is availability. The senior three-year starter had 9 goals and 8 assists as a forward, but was crucial in the month of January, twice playing in goal due to team injuries. In the District quarterfinal, he had 10 saves, including one in penalty kick shootouts to secure the win.
DEACON POWELL
Sophomore
Charlotte
Powell shattered every school scoring record after bursting onto the scene this season. He scored 30 goals and added 10 assists, eventually drawing double- and triple-team attention from defenders as Charlotte went 12-7-1. He had 10 multiple-goal games, including five hat-tricks, one being a five-goal outburst.
ANDRI VARGAS
Sophomore
DeSoto County
Vargas stepped into some big shoes in Arcadia, and did so admirably, replacing 2021-22 Player of the Year JJ Buenrostro’s production for a Bulldogs team that made another deep playoff run. He broke Buenrostro’s one-year-old team goals record, passing him during the district championship game. He finished with 28.
CHRISTOPHER CABRERA
Junior
Lemon Bay
CARLOS DIAZ
Senior
DeSoto County
SAM ETIENE
Senior
DeSoto County
MARCELO GOMEZ
Sophomore
Charlotte
MATTHEW GROVES
Junior
Venice
PAUL KHAILO
Senior
North Port
TANNER MARTIN
Senior
Lemon Bay
BRADY MILLER
Junior
Venice
COACH OF THE YEAR
FERNANDO ZEPEDA
DeSoto County
Zepeda takes this honor for the second year in a row after the Bulldogs followed up their historic 2021-22 season with a 16-4-2 mark in 22-23, winning another district title and advancing to the Region 4A-3 semifinals, despite the unexpected loss of reigning Player of the Year JJ Buenrostro. DeSoto is poised for yet another strong run in 2023-24.
SECOND TEAM
ANGEL MORENO CAMACHO, Port Charlotte
BERRY DAVIS, Charlotte
MATHEW DYNARSKI, North Port
JOAN GAMEZ, DeSoto County
AUSELIO GUTIERREZ, DeSoto County
JARRETT POWERS, Lemon Bay,
SEBASTIEN SOMENZINI, Venice
LUKE WADSWORTH, Charlotte
ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
JACOBY MALDONADO
Senior
Lemon Bay
Maldonado gradually climbed the ladder at Lemon Bay, serving as a third scoring option as a sophomore and a second option as a junior before taking over the leadership mantle from Lauren Ragazzone and Sophia Cherniak. She scored 15 goals as served as a bridge to Lemon Bay’s next wave of scoring threats.
EMMA MOGFORD
Senior
Venice
Mogford capped her career at Venice with 11 goals and an invite to the FACA All-Star Game and did everything she could down the stretch to will the Indians into a postseason run. Though that run fell short against regional finalist Lakewood Ranch during the district tournament, Mogford played her best soccer.
SIERRA SPIRK
Senior
North Port
Spirk set a school record during her sophomore year, knocking home 35 goals. She nearly matched that mark in her senior season, scoring 34 times as she led the Bobcats on a run into the regional playoffs. She also tacked on 10 assists. For her career, she scored 116 goals.
CATHERINE DALTON
Senior
Venice
FAITH DEACETIS
Senior
Imagine
SOPHIA FERJIANI
Sophomore
Lemon Bay
AVA HALL
Sophomore
Charlotte
ISABELLA RAGAZZONE
Junior
Lemon Bay
SIDNEY ROOTZ
Junior
Charlotte
HAILEY SAULINE
Junior
Imagine
DANIELLE VAN DEUSEN
Junior
North Port
COACH OF THE YEAR
HANS DUQUE
North Port
After stepping away from the sport for a year, Duque returned to the Bobcats’ sideline and the team’s fortunes took flight. North Port soared into the championship match of their rugged district before falling to eventual regional finalist Lakewood Ranch. The Bobcats finished the year 12-6-1.
SECOND TEAM
ABIGAIL ESTER, North Port
ALEA JONES, Port Charlotte
BROOKE JUDSON, Venice
DARIA LUKASH, Lemon Bay
MARIIA LUKASH, Lemon Bay
ESTHER PUSHKASH, Imagine
ADDY RATTAI, Imagine
PEYTON TAYLOR, Charlotte
