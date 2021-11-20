It was an outstanding swim season for Venice and Charlotte this fall, though all area teams definitely had some highlights to hang their swim caps on.
The Venice teams flew (swam?) under the radar for most of the season before taking districts, regionals and state by storm, led by the dominant performances of freshman Maeve Eckerman and junior Amadeusz Knop. The boys finished second in the Class 4A state meet while the girls finished ninth.
The Charlotte boys, spearheaded by James Rose and Charlie Plaisted, had a nice rebound from a rocky, covid-addled 2020 season, finishing seventh at the Class 2A state meet.
Lemon Bay’s Meghan Brown Joey Sacco had a successful senior bows while Becket Koss set the stage for his own curtain call in 2022. North Port’s Michael Kent is already waves as a sophomore and Port Charlotte’s Tonio Hensel set himself up for his senior victory tour in 2022.
Perhaps the most exciting part? Of the 32 members of this years Sun All-Area first and second team honorees, 14 will be returning next fall.
The top three finalists for boys and girls swimmer of the year will be announced in spring ahead of the annual Sun Sports All-Area Banquet.
GIRLS ALL-AREA
FIRST TEAM
MEGHAN BROWN
SENIOR, LEMON BAY
Capped her decorated career by placing 13th in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 50 free.
MAEVE ECKERMAN
FRESHMAN, VENICE
At the state meet, Eckerman finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 back. She also participated on the eighth-place 400 free relay team and the 13th-place 200 medley team.
SARAH KOENIG
SENIOR, VENICE
Recorded a pair of 14th-place finishes at state in the 200 medley and 100 breastroke and was a member of the eighth-place 400 free relay team.
CELINA MYERS
SOPHOMORE, CHARLOTTE
Placed 11th in the 100 breast at state and was a member of the 11th place 200 free relay and 12th-place 200 medley relay teams.
LARA OKTAY
SENIOR, VENICE
Placed 13th at state in the 100 breaststroke and was a part of the 13th-place 200 medley relay team.
BRYANNA ROBINSON
SENIOR, PORT CHARLOTTE
Finished eighth in the state 100 back and was a member of the Pirates’ 13th-place 400 free relay team.
EMMA THEIS
SENIOR, VENICE
Finished 10th in the 500 free at state and was a member of the Indians’ eighth-place 400 free relay squad.
SECOND TEAM
ADDYSON DOMIAN
SOPHOMORE, VENICE
Finished 15th in the state 500 free.
ROXANA MANTA
SENIOR, CHARLOTTE
Was a member of a pair of state relay teams, helping the 200 free relay squad to an 11th-place finish and the 200 medley quartet to a 12th-place bow.
MEGAN MORALES
JUNIOR, CHARLOTTE
Joined Manta and Schwartz on the 200 medley relay team that finished 12th at state.
KASEY ROY
FRESHMAN, CHARLOTTE
Joined Manta and Schwartz on the Tarpons’ 11th-place 200 free relay team.
ZOE SCHWARTZ
FRESHMAN, CHARLOTTE
Like her teammate Manta, Schwartz participated on Charlotte’s 11th-place 200 free relay and 12th-place 200 medley relay squads.
CAROLINE AYLWARD
JUNIOR, PORT CHARLOTTE
EVELYN NEGRETTE
SENIOR, PORT CHARLOTTE
MELODY STELMASZEK
SENIOR, PORT CHARLOTTE
This Pirates trio joined Robinson at state to form the 13th-place 400 free relay team.
LYDIA DOUTHIT
SOPHOMORE, VENICE
MICHELLE WHELTON
SENIOR, VENICE
Douthit and Whelton teamed up with Oktay and Eckerman to form the 13th-place 200 medley relay team at state.
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
MAX ECKERMAN
JUNIOR, VENICE
Placed third at state in the 100 breast and was a member of the second-place 200 medley and seventh-place 200 free relay teams.
MICHAEL KENT
SOPHOMORE, NORTH PORT
As the school’s lone representative, finished sixth at state in the 100 breast and 10th in the 200 medley.
AMADEUSZ KNOP
JUNIOR, VENICE
At state, Knop a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 medley and 100 back and played his part on the second-place 200 medley relay and fifth-place 400 free relay teams.
BECKET KOSS
JUNIOR, LEMON BAY
Finished sixth at state in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the 50 free.
JACK LAMBERT
SENIOR, VENICE
Placed ninth at state in the 500 free and 13th in the 100 back. Also was a member of the second-place 200 medley and fifth-place 400 free relay teams.
CHARLIE PLAISTED
SENIOR, CHARLOTTE
Came back after two years away to place second at state in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 50 free. He also anchored the seventh-place free relay and 11th-place 400 free relay teams.
JAMES ROSE
SENIOR, CHARLOTTE
After talking Plaisted into swimming again, Rose pointed in four state events, just like his best friend. He took fifth in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 free while leading off the seventh-place 200 free and 11th-place 400 free relay squads.
SECOND TEAM
TONIO HENSEL
JUNIOR, PORT CHARLOTTE
Placed ninth in the 100 breast and 12th in the 200 medley at the state meet.
KIRILL LUKA
SENIOR, VENICE
Nabbed an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley and a 14th in the 100 butterfly at the state meet.
GAGE McCAULEY
SENIOR, CHARLOTTE
The area’s top diver finished 12th in the 1-meter at the state meet and was also a member of the Tarpons’ seventh-place 200 free relay team.
OWEN MOWRY
SENIOR, VENICE
Swam to a 14th-place finish in the 100 backstroke at state and did his part on the fifth-place 400 free and seventh-place 200 free relay teams.
EMERY RESZKA
SENIOR, VENICE
Placed 14th in the 200 free and 15th in the 500 free at the state meet.
JOEY SACCO
SENIOR, LEMON BAY
Recorded a pair of ninth-place finishes at state in the 200 free and 100 free.
AIDAN SIERS
SOPHOMORE, VENICE
Took 11th at state in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 100 back. He also was a member of the second-place 200 medley relay team.
GAGE SLORP
JUNIOR, CHARLOTTE
Placed 13th in the 100 breast and was a member of Charlotte’s seventh-place 200 free relay team.
