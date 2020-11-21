It could have been much, much worse.
At the beginning of the school year, the prep swimming season appeared to be in a somewhat dubious proposition. Some teams had just been cleared to jump in the pool days before the season’s start. Others were only getting 45 minutes of practice.
Most were not allowed to compete in invitationals and were told to stay very close to home. Coaches openly wondered if postseason competition was going to happen virtually, with teams in their own pools turning in times to the FHSAA. The swimmers themselves missed out on the camaraderie of hanging out together away from the pool, suffered through lightning delays in which they were not allowed to seek shelter in locker rooms and, most of all, were left to compete largely against themselves to improve their times.
Out of all this: Many superlative performances and a couple of terrific showings at the state meets.
Venice boys and girls Swimmer of the Year finalists Amadeusz Knop and Sarah Sensenbrenner dazzled at the Class 4A state meet with top-five finishes. Lemon Bay’s Becket Koss nosed himself into SotY territory as a part of the Mantas’ fearsome foursome that made a big splash at state. Charlotte’s James Rose also earned his way into the SotY conversation with his strong postseason push.
Joining Sensenbrenner as girls’ Swimmer of the Year finalists are Lemon Bay’s Meghan Brown, the Mantas’ sole state representative, and Sensenbrenner’s teammate, Sarah Koenig.
As for Coach of the Year, there could only be one – Venice’s Jana Minorini, who guided the Venice boys to a seventh-place finish at state while the girls finished 13th. Venice was the only local team to send enough swimmers to state in order to point highly in both girls and boys competition.
BOYS SWIMMING FIRST TEAM
AMADEUSZ KNOP (FINALIST)
VENICE SOPHOMORE
There was a hint of what was to come with Knop when he earned All-Area second-team honors a year ago as a freshman, reaching the state meet in two events.
This year, Knop factored heavily into two top-performing relay teams and dazzled in a pair of individual events at the Class 4A state meet.
Knop recorded fourth-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, while pitching in to lift the 400 free relay team to a fifth-place finish and the 200 medley team to ninth place.
“With him only being a sophomore, that says something,” Venice coach Jana Minorini said. “His is a racer, very driven and disciplined and will rise to the occasion.”
BECKET KOSS (FINALIST)
LEMON BAY SOPHOMORE
Koss is now two-for-two in his high school career when it comes to earning a spot on The Sun’s first team.
This year, though, he vaulted himself into Swimmer of the Year discussion with a strong all-around performance at the state meet.
Koss finished 12th in the 100 free and 16th in the 200 individual medley. He also participated on the Lemon Bay’s 200 free relay team that streaked to a fourth-place finish and helped out with the 200 medley team that finished ninth.
“He really committed to his events and the relays,” Lemon Bay coach Dawn Hall said. “He is such a great competitor and I am looking forward to the next two years with him.”
JAMES ROSE (FINALIST)
CHARLOTTE JUNIOR
Rose is on the All-Area first team for the second consecutive year after stepping into one of the leadership roles for the Tarpons swim team.
A steady performer during the abbreviated regular season, Rose found an even higher gear when it mattered most.
He reached the Class 3A state meet in two events, finishing 14th in the 100 backstroke after earning his way to state with a sixth-place finish at the Region 3 meet.
LUKA KIRILL
VENICE JUNIOR
Kirill joined Knop on Venice’s two state relay teams, earning a fifth-place finish in the 400 free relay and a ninth-place turn with the 200 medley relay. He also finished 12th in the 100 free.
CASH KRUYSMAN
VENICE JUNIOR
The diver parlayed his sixth-place finish in the Class 4A Region 2 meet into a ninth-place showing at the state meet and will return next season with a very good shot to nose his way into the state’s top five.
JOEY SACCO
LEMON BAY JUNIOR
After a pair of seventh-place finishes at the Class 2A Region 2 meet, Sacco vaulted to a 16th-place finish in the 200 free at state. He joined Koss on the state 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
TREY SCOTT
LEMON BAY SENIOR
The definition of a team leader, Scott stepped in to help the Mantas point in distance events this season. He earned a 10th-place finish in 500 free at state while teaming up with Koss and Sacco on Lemon Bay’s state relay teams.
SECOND TEAM
Max Eckerman, Venice sophomore: Part of Venice’s state 200 medley and 400 freestyle teams and finished 10th in the state 200 individual medley.
Jack Lambert, Venice junior: Part of Venice’s 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relay teams while finishing sixth in the 500 free.
Karl Myers, Port Charlotte senior: Reached Class 3A state in the 100 free and 200 free.
Tony Hensel, Port Charlotte sophomore: Competed in the 500 free and 100 back events at Class 3A state.
Victor Fazler, Lemon Bay senior: Member of Mantas’ state 200 medley and 200 free relay teams as well as finished 20th in the diving competition.
Dylan Bechtold, Venice senior: Member of Venice’s state 200 medley and 200 free relay teams and competed in the 500 free
Brendan Held, Venice senior: Competed at state in the 100 free and was part of Venice’s 200 and 400 free relay squads.
GIRLS SWIMMING
FIRST TEAM
SARAH SENSENBRENNER (FINALIST)
VENICE JUNIOR
Sensenbrenner was the area’s top finisher at the state level, earning a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke, an event she had reached state in a year ago. She added an eighth-place finish in the 200 free and was part of Venice’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Minorini said Sensenbrenner’s versatility and selflessness was vital to Venice’s top-15 team performance at state.
“She is flexible on what she can swim, talented in all strokes, especially free and back,” Minorini said. “She also is so willing to help the team, swimming on our medley right before her 200 free.”
She will return as a favorite to win the 100 backstroke.
“In addition to being a great swimmer, Sarah’s positive attitude and 100-percent effort combined with her ability makes her extraordinary,” Minorini said.
MEGHAN BROWN (FINALIST)
LEMON BAY SENIOR
Lemon Bay’s girls swim team finished 14th at the Class 2A state meet … which is to say “Team Brown” finished 14th at the state meet.
The Mantas’ team leader finished 10th in the 100 free and 15th in the 100 back to close out her stellar career.
“She is such a hard worker and great teammate,” Hall said. “She has been to States all of her high school career in her individual events and has done very well.”
SARAH KOENIG (FINALIST)
VENICE JUNIOR
Koenig was a bit of a utility player for Venice at the state meet, helping the squad out on the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams as well as competing individually in the 100 breast and 200 individual medley.
She finished 16th in the breast and now stands a very good chance to reach the state meet in all four of her high school years.
KARYS NELSON
CHARLOTTE SENIOR
Nelson reached the state meet in the 100 free, finishing 16th but made her biggest splash in the Class 3A District 8 meet by finishing second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free while helping to bump the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams to regionals
EMMA THEIS
VENICE JUNIOR
Theis finished 15th in the state 500 free and led Venice’s 400 free relay, which finished 13th. She also competed in the 200 free
LARA OKTAY
VENICE JUNIOR
Oktay was a member of Venice’s 10th-place 200 medley and 13th-place 400 free relay teams at state and also competed in the 100 breast.
HALLE MOORE
VENICE SENIOR
Joined Oktay and Sensenbrenner at state on the 11th place 200 medley team as well as doing her part as the second leg of the ninth-place 200 free relay.
SECOND TEAM
Bryanna Robinson, Port Charlotte junior: Finished 13th at regionals in the 100 fly and 12th in the 100 back as well as being part of the Pirates’ 200 medley relay team which finished 10th at state.
Melody Stelmaszek, Port Charlotte junior: Was 19th in the regional 100 breast event as well as being part of the 200 medley relay team which finished 10th at state.
Evelyn Negrette, Port Charlotte junior: Finished 11th in the regional 200 individual medley and 18th in the 500 free as well as being part of the 200 medley relay team which finished 10th at state.
Lucabella Romero, Port Charlotte: Was 19th at regionals in the 50 free and 24th in the 100 free as well as being part of the 200 medley relay team which finished 10th at state.
Grace Eaton, Charlotte senior: Finished 13th at regionals in the 50 free after winning the event at district and was 18th in the regional 100 free.
Jessica Muniz, North Port senior: Reached regionals where she finished 17th in the 100 breast. She holds school records in the 500 free and 200 individual medley.
Sage Yenari, Venice senior: Played key roles in Venice’s 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, which finished ninth, 10th and 13th, respectively.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JANA MINORINI
What else can be said other than Minorini is a fixture in this position. Venice once again swept district and region titles on their way to strong state showings (7th in boys, 13th in girls). She did it this season while juggling her roster at times, but always seemed to find the right swimmer for each event.
