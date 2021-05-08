It was a year of extreme youth for the area high school tennis teams. Combined with nearly a full season off following the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the 2020 season, all bets were off when it came to predicting success or failure in 2021.
In the end, Lemon Bay emerged as the area’s most successful school in boys and girls tennis as both squads won district titles. The Venice girls also took home a district crown and matched the Manta girls by reaching their respective region finals before bowing out of the postseason.
If there was a theme to this year’s Daily Sun All-Area boys and girls tennis teams, it’s that old chestnut about youth being served.
The girls all-area first team has a distinct Venice-Lemon Bay flavor to it. Finalists Nicole Cierniak of Venice and Lemon Bay’s Jordan Shirley were joined on first team by Nika DeLong (Venice) and Marie L’Abbe (Lemon Bay).
All four will return next season. Shirley and L’Abbe are juniors while Cierniak is a sophomore and DeLong is a freshman.
Speaking of freshmen – Mila Djurich also earned finalist honors for her breakout season at North Port. She, too, is just a ninth-grader.
On the boys’ side, seniors held serve among the finalists – Venice’s Ryan Rajakar, Lemon Bay’s Matthew Hutcherson and Port Charlotte’s Nikolas Frost – but many of the names on this year’s first and second teams will be familiar for years to come.
The All-Area teams can be found on page 10B.
