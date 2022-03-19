Even without a team state champion, the area experienced a banner year among its wrestling programs with a whopping 33 wrestlers reaching the state championships and 22 ultimately standing on the podium.
Included in that number: Four girls, including two who brought home some hardware.
As they often do, Charlotte led the way among the locals, with an area-best nine wrestlers reaching the podium, earning the Tarpons a second-place finish in Class 2A. Lemon Bay sent an area-best 11 wrestlers to Silver Spurs Arena with six bringing home medals.
North Port brought three boys and three girls. All three boys placed while Hope Eastes became the first area girls wrestler to officially medal, with girls wrestling becoming a sanctioned sport this season.
North Port (3A) and Lemon Bay (1A) each finished seventh in their respective team competitions. Earlier in the season, the Mantas and Tarpons also made the final four of the state dual championships.
We’re sort of saving the best for last — three local wrestlers won state titles, all three doing so with unique stories to tell their grandchildren.
Andrew Austin became a three-time state champion for Charlotte, joining his coach, Evan Robinson. It was Austin’s final bow before heading to Central Michigan to continue his wrestling career.
Lance Schyck became a two-time champion, doing so by going undefeated for the second consecutive year despite tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee as a junior and struggling with post-surgery recovery as a senior.
Dominic Joyce lost his father — and biggest fan — in October and spent the season competing in his memory and to help heal his grieving family. He accomplished the goal he and his father had set, winning a state crown after falling just short a year ago.
All in all, it was a special season, made even more memorable by the contributions from the area’s budding girls’ programs. For the first time, two of those girls are being honored in this year’s Daily Sun All-Area teams.
You can find those teams on Page 12A in today’s sports section. The three wrestler of the year finalists will be named — along with those finalists from all other fall and winter sports on Sunday, April 17 in this space. The winners, as well as all who earned All-Area first- and second-team nods, will be honored at the Sun All-Area banquet on May 24 at CoolToday Park.
WRESTLING ALL AREA
FIRST TEAM
CHASE ALDEN
Lemon Bay, junior
Alden got a taste of the bright lights at state a year ago and parlayed that into a strong 54-5 junior season. He powered his way into the Class 1A 170-pound title match, where he ran into region foe Christian Moder. The second-place finish should fuel a title run during his senior season.
ANDREW AUSTIN
Charlotte, senior
Austin closed out his storied Tarpon career with a 14-0 major decision in his 126-pound title match against Brandon’s Darrell Tabor. He graduates with three consecutive state crowns, joining some of Charlotte’s greatest wrestlers.
KAIDEN BALLINGER
Charlotte, sophomore
Ballinger entered the Class 2A state championship as the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 113, according to Kabra Wrestling. He lived up to that billing, finishing fourth at the state championships earlier this month. He battled his way to the third-place match after losing in the quarterfinals.
JAMES BALTUTIS
Charlotte, junior
Baltutis flew under the radar for most of this season, but began climbing the ranks when it mattered most. Competing in Class 2A’s 160-pound division, he exceeded expectations by finishing fourth in a stacked weight class.
ISAAC CHURCH
Charlotte, senior
Church attempted something quite gutsy this season. Early on, Church abandoned the 138-pound weight class and opted to wrestle at 152. It was a strategic move on his part, both to aid his team and his own chances. It paid dividends with a fourth-place finish at state.
HOPE EASTES
North Port, senior
The definition of true grit, Eastes wrestled with the boys’ team until the girls’ district tournament. From there, she roared all the way to third place in the 100-pound division. This, despite suffering a serious enough leg injury in regionals to require help getting off the mat.
CAMREN FRENCH
Charlotte, sophomore
French is probably the most unflappable wrestler in the area, never fazed, often eager, to take on seemingly huge challenges. He went 40-8 this season and battled his way to Class 2A’s 106-pound final. A return to the title match seems obvious for French next season.
SEAN-MICHAEL GONZALEZ
North Port, senior
Gonzalez had a dominant senior season, wrestling at 126 in Class 3A. His only losses while compiling a 47-3 record came against Palmetto Ridge state champion Anderson Heap, who unfortunately was in Gonzalez’s own district. Still, he caps his career with a second-place finish this season.
KOEN HOFFMAN
Lemon Bay, junior
Hoffman is another example of the talent Lemon Bay will return next season. After finishing fourth a year ago at 152, Hoffman reached the Class 1A 160-pound title match in 2022. His second-place finish aided Lemon Bay’s seventh-place team finish.
DOMINIC JOYCE
North Port, junior
After losing his father in October, Joyce became just the second Bobcat in school history to win a state title, taking the crown in Class 3A’s 182-pound division. It was an emotional moment for the Joyce and extended Bobcat wrestling families and capped a 50-2 season.
CAEL NEWTON
Charlotte, junior
All eyes are going to be on Newton next season as his improvement from year to year has been as undeniable as his 6-5 frame. Difficult for opponents to square up, Newton improved from “happy to be here” to third place at state in the Class 2A, 195-pound division.
PATRICK NOLAN
Charlotte, senior
Nolan is a textbook definition for doggedness. After losing in the state quarterfinals a year ago, Nolan wrestled his way back to a third-place finish. This year, he was defeated in the semifinals, but repeated his third-place showing. This, after a spectacular region tournament championship run.
LANCE SCHYCK
Lemon Bay, senior
After going undefeated last season and winning a state title with a torn ACL, Schyck repeated the feat this year in Class 1A’s 182-pound division. This, despite a rough recovery from two subsequent surgeries. In his final three seasons at Lemon Bay, Schyck went a stunning 118-1.
BLAINE TARANTO
Venice, junior
Taranto stepped it up a notch this season at Venice in terms of competition and it paid off for him at the Class 3A state championships. After finishing fifth a year ago, Taranto battled back from a semifinal defeat to win the blood round and then secure third place in the 120-pound division.
SECOND TEAM
Josiah Arroyo, Port Charlotte, senior
Justin Brady, Lemon Bay, junior
Nathaniel Box, Charlotte, junior
Miguel Diaz, Lemon Bay, sophomore
Vincent Donatelle, North Port, sophomore
Caleb Corridino, Lemon Bay, senior
Biaggio Frattarelli, Charlotte, senior
Logan Kelly, Lemon Bay, sophomore
Okten Logue, Port Charlotte, senior
Marcus Lopez, Lemon Bay, junior
Tyler Rodriguez, Port Charlotte, junior
Tristany Smallwood, Venice, sophomore
Brycen Warren, Lemon Bay, junior
Gage Wiggins, Venice, sophomore
