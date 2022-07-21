When Dylan Almeyda’s senior season wrapped up this past November, the wide receiver had precious little game film and no scholarship offers, with graduation inching closer by the day.

This summer, however, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout locked in a verbal commitment to play for Harvard in the 2023 season — following a year at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire.


