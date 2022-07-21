When Dylan Almeyda’s senior season wrapped up this past November, the wide receiver had precious little game film and no scholarship offers, with graduation inching closer by the day.
This summer, however, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout locked in a verbal commitment to play for Harvard in the 2023 season — following a year at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire.
“I’ll be playing at Exeter this year to develop more,” said Almeyda, who graduated with a 4.9 GPA, was a member of North Port's Advanced International Certificate of Education program and scored a 1290 on the SAT. “Obviously, I’ll still have to excel in the classroom, which I have no doubt that I will. I have plenty of resources there.
“Then, I’ll have to apply for Harvard, and the offer is still on the table.”
In early December, Almeyda was focused on finishing his senior season on the hardwood as he weighed his potential options — competing for a walk-on spot with the football team at USF or at Lehigh University.
That all changed when Anthony Fucillo, the safeties coach at Harvard University, visited North Port to meet Almeyda at a basketball game against Riverview High on Dec. 7.
“We had a short talk, and he told me that he was interested in recruiting me,” Almeyda said. “That’s kind of where it all started.”
Two weeks later, Almeyda was on a plane to Boston for an official visit to Harvard, where he said he explored the campus and spoke further with Fucillo.
Despite Almeyda’s obvious athleticism and length, his lack of game experience ultimately held him back from earning an offer on the spot.
Almeyda continued to keep in contact, though, and finally earned his offer on July 15 after competing well in a camp at Harvard.
“Coach Fucillo loved him,” North Port football coach Garon Belser said. “The only reason why he didn’t pull the trigger sooner is because he didn’t have a lot of film from the past two years. But the measurables are all there.
“He’s a big, tall kid and he’s got some speed on him, too. I knew someone was gonna love him.”
The Phillips Exeter Big Red finished last season 2-6 and compete in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council.
Almeyda, who recently visited the campus and practiced with the team, said he is going to be a two-way player at Exeter this season — at wide receiver and a nickel cornerback.
As long as this next season goes according to plan, Almeyda could soon find himself earning an Ivy League education while playing Division-I football — two things that didn’t seem so likely just a little over six months ago.
“I told him,” Belser said. “‘You can go there and even if you don’t play very much, if you graduate with a degree from Harvard, you’re unstoppable.’”
