When Taylor Duncan was just getting started in youth baseball he soon learned that some people didn’t think he belonged on a baseball diamond.
Duncan was diagnosed with autism at a young age and dealt with speech problems, anxiety, and other issues. Still, his first year in youth baseball was a success by his standards — learning the basics of the game and building confidence.
A year later, however, a coach had told Duncan’s mother that her son was an injury risk, believing that his autism would prevent him from being able to play.
This rejection, along with others in the following years, led Duncan to create his own league — one where differently-abled people wouldn’t have to face social stigmas or bullying.
Duncan, now 25, is the commissioner and founder of the Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501©(3) non-profit baseball league for people 15+ with autism and other disabilities.
The league uses the same rules as Major League Baseball except that games run seven innings and players can hit against an overhand or underhand pitcher, or off a tee, depending on their skill level.
“We focus more on the practices to really teach the social skills and overall training aspect of it,” Duncan said. “The best part is seeing all of these lives enriched. I call it an experience, not just a league because it does so much more for our players.
“With us, we’re learning how to work together as a team and we’re teaching those teamwork skills through experience. They can take that experience and apply that into employment as they get older, as well.”
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented most Alternative Baseball teams from playing during the past year, but the organization has continued to grow — going from 20 teams to roughly 70 during the past nine months.
There are currently seven teams in Florida from Panama City Beach all the way down to Fort Lauderdale, and Duncan is hoping to add a team to the Charlotte/Sarasota County region.
The next season is tentatively scheduled for the late spring/early summer time, depending on the coronavirus and recruitment for teams.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a coach, manager, volunteer or player can find more information and sign up at alternativebaseball.org.
“It really isn’t as much about the game as it is about making friendships,” Duncan said. “There’s going to be others just like you.
“We’re all in the same boat together. We just want to be accepted for who we are, encouraged to be the best we can be, and be instilled with dreams we can achieve on and off the baseball diamond.”
