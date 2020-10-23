VENICE — The Indians’ offense had looked unstoppable at times during its six-game winning streak — eclipsing 70 points twice in that stretch.
But the Venice offense met its match in American Heritage (4-1) on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium as the Patriots forced six turnovers and built a 34-6 halftime lead on the way to a 41-26 finish.
“We knew it was gonna be tough sledding,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We just didn’t make plays. We turned the ball over. We’re coming down here to score and we fumble. We make a big play and we fumble. We’re down there about to score and we throw a pick-6.
“There was just a lot of bad stuff tonight. I never felt that we were out of if, but we fell behind and the clock became our enemy.”
Venice quarterback Colin Blazek entered Friday night’s game with 16 touchdown to three interceptions, but the pressure of the Patriots’ front-seven rattled him early and often.
The senior threw an interception on Venice’s third offensive play of the game, and American Heritage capitalized soon after on a 10-yard touchdown run by Mark Fletcher.
From there, the Indians turned the ball over on downs on back-to-back drives and then fumbled on their fourth drive of the game.
Trailing 20-0 after the first quarter, Venice appeared to catch a break — set up with a short field thanks to an interception by linebacker Martin Ramos. The Indians drove down to the 2-yard-line, but Blazek threw his second interception — this one a 98-yard pick-six to top safety recruit James Williams.
The Indians got another interception — this one by Elliot Washington — just before halftime, but one play later, Blazek threw his third interception and second pick-six of the night.
Losing by 28 at the break, Venice didn’t give in.
The Indians scored three times in the fourth quarter — a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Turner, an 8-yard run by Da’Marion Escort and a 5-yard pass from Blazek to Weston Wolff — but it wasn’t enough to seriously cut into the lead.
Venice (6-2) will have an opportunity for a quick turnaround as it readies to play district-rival Manatee next Friday.
Key Plays: Blazek’s first pick-6 of the night turned the game on its head. If the Indians would have scored, it would have cut the lead to 20-6, at the worst, rather than 27-0.
His pick-6 at the end of the half hurt, too — pushing the lead from 21 to 28.
The turnovers weren’t just on Blazek, though.
The Indians fumbled the ball three times with two coming in the second half, killing potential scoring drives.
While the Venice offense struggled, the defense excelled at times.
Chuck Brantley, Ramos and Washington all had interceptions on the night, but the offense couldn’t take advantage of the change of possession on any of the turnovers.
Key Stats: Venice stayed with its passing game for most of the night, but couldn’t get much going on the ground when it tried. The Indians ran the ball 23 times for 95 yards.
American Heritage, on the other hand, controlled the pace of the game with Fletcher and its rushing attack — carrying the ball 39 times for 206 yards.
What it means: Venice was humbled a bit on Friday night as the Indians learned they still have some issues to correct if they want to win a state championship. However, the Indians didn’t give in — scoring 20 fourth-quarter points — as they continue to show they’re never out of a game until the clock hits zeroes.
Quote: “It was a bad game. We knew they were good, obviously.
“I knew that we had to play solid, solid defense and we needed the defense to carry us to start. We just got into too big of a hole.” — Peacock.
