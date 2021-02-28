Brady Anderson is one of two DeSoto County High School alums to play professional baseball.
“When I was playing, I didn’t know I’d want to coach,” Anderson said this past Thursday night.
Anderson was wearing a Bulldogs baseball uniform when he said that, so spoiler alert – he’s in his second season as DeSoto County’s head coach.
After his playing days at DeSoto County, Anderson went on to excel as a pitcher at Florida Gulf Coast University. He signed with the Minnesota Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and pitched for parts of two seasons with the Fort Myers Miracle before hanging it up at 25.
It wasn’t long before the father of a future DeSoto County player talked him into coaching a travel ball team. He enjoyed the experience enough that when the DeSoto job came open last season, he went for it.
Ever since, he has been learning on the job, getting pointers on how to coach from the kids he is coaching.
“Going back to the high school level from a D-I college and professional baseball, you assume people know a lot more than they do, but it’s like, oh, yeah, sorry,” Anderson said. “I find myself having to explain a lot more stuff but I’ve gotten used to it, and now I’m just trying to become a good coach. It’s hard, and by no means am I going to say I’m a good coach. I’m not going to say I’m perfect. I have my flaws.”
So do the Bulldogs, who are 0-5 after getting swept in a three-game series with rival Hardee. All three games featured defensive breakdowns, pitching woes or a lack of timely hitting – always something, yet rarely all at the same time.
“We’re a good team. We just need to sync all at once,” catcher CJ Nelson said. “Some people want to play this game, some want to play the next game. We just have to get it all figured out. In the games we all play together, we’re good. It’s just one or two innings that kill us. We get over that hump, we’re going to stomp people.”
The pitching staff took a big hit this week when Jacob Patton underwent season-ending surgery to deal with lingering issues from a knee dislocation he suffered in the fall.
“For the most part, though, we’ve pitched well enough to win or be in every game,” Anderson said. “It’s just either our defense or hitting let us down. Sooner or later we’ll figure it out. When we do, we’ll be dangerous, but until then, we’re going to continue to struggle. Luckily the playoffs are at the end of the year, rather than the beginning.”
The long season will also give Anderson time to do a little more learning of his own.
“I’ll ask the kids two or three times in a season what I need to do, because I know there are some times I wish my coach would have asked me that,” Anderson said.
During his senior season at FGCU while on the road at the conference tournament, Anderson interviewed his coach for an assignment that was due.
“Afterwards we had a heart to heart and we both sat in the hotel lobby and cried about it because we aired a lot of stuff out and he was like, ‘I wish you had come and told me this stuff sooner.’
“It’s just, you feel awkward going up to your coach and saying, ‘Hey, coach, can I tell you something you need to do different?’” Anderson continued. “So that’s why I try to ask and encourage them to give me some feedback on what I need to do. What do I need to do?”
Nelson most notably gave Anderson a tip he has taken to heart.
“I told him when I get down I look for one guy to pick me up and that’s my coach. Always,” Nelson said. “Sometimes when he gets down, that leaves me down more, but he’s been doing a good job about keeping us picked up and keeping us going, and when he’s not, we make sure we remind him of it.”
Nelson said having that open line of communication has been special.
“I like it because he teaches us just because he’s a coach doesn’t mean he has more power than us … but he will put us back in our place,” Nelson said with a laugh. “But I like how he can take our opinions and our criticisms and keep coaching.”
More than that, Nelson said Anderson has set an example that just because you’re from Arcadia, you’re not without opportunity.
“Knowing that you can get out of this little town and go somewhere and play?” Nelson said. “It means a lot to know if you work hard, you’ll make it.”
