The season was essentially over despite having barely kicked off for the Lemon Bay football team last year.
Hosting Port Charlotte in the season-opener, Mantas quarterback Austin Andrle was forced out of bounds on a designed quarterback run. But as coach Don Southwell urged him back to the huddle, he soon realized something was wrong.
“That changed the course of our season,” Southwell said of Andrle’s injury. “He came running out of bounds right beside me and I didn’t even know anything had happened. It was one of those injuries where he didn’t fall down. He wasn’t even touched.
“I grabbed him as he went by and said, ‘Come on man, get back in there. Let’s go.’ And he just froze. He goes, ‘Coach, I can’t. My leg can’t move.’ His pupils were dilated and he was looking woozy, so we knew it was something.”
Andrle’s hip had been hurting during preseason play, but he opted keep quiet about it and play through the pain. It was aching before that start against the Pirates, so he iced it pregame.
However, the ice caused his tendon to tighten too much, he said.
An MRI in the subsequent week showed that Andrle had suffered an avulsion fracture to his hip, or in other words, a tendon was ripped away from his hip — pulling a piece of bone with it.
Though the initial prognosis didn’t look promising, Andrle attacked his rehabilitation with fervor. That meant hours of jogging, working on the bike, watching practices from the sidelines and studying more film than he ever had.
“It was brutal,” Andrle said of the rehab. “If I had to run a mile, I’d do it in a jacket just to get used to the heat again. There was a lot of running, a lot of time on the bike. It was long and boring, but I had to do it.
“I watched film on the bike. That’s how I got my mind off of it. I learned so much, though. The way I watch film is different now. Instead of just watching the play happen, I’m focused on different positions and how they react. Now I can almost predict what the defense is gonna do.”
Sophomore Jason Hogan filled in as best he could, but the team stumbled to an 0-7 record without Andrle.
“Everything we had designed was around a running quarterback with specific talents throwing the ball,” Southwell said. “You have another quarterback that you rep, but there’s a reason you’re the No. 1 guy.”
By the time Andrle was cleared to play Lemon Bay was in desperation mode.
With his team winless and the season winding down, Andrle needed to lead the Mantas to wins in each of the remaining three games to make the playoffs.
He opened with a 35-6 win over Avon Park — the first time Lemon Bay eclipsed 14 points — then a 31-7 win over Bonita Springs and finally, a 17-14 nail-biter over North Port that secured the final playoff spot for the Mantas.
Lemon Bay was matched up with top-seeded Tampa Catholic in the opening round of the playoffs, and fell, 35-6, in what was a valuable learning experience for the team’s quarterback.
This year, Andrle is hoping to be injury-free in what would be his first full season as quarterback of the Mantas. He’ll be armed with a better understanding of defensive coverages, better timing with his receivers and arm strength that has him throwing 60-yard passes.
“It’ll be special because it’s our senior year,” Andrle said. “Most people wait for this year, to be able to go out there and be confident with what you have.
“I think we have something special going, and it would mean a lot to go out there and play like it.”
