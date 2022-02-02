In the beginning, the Power-5 schools came calling and it was good. Alex Perry was getting attention and visiting top college football programs in the FBS – the Football Bowl Subdivision – and the FCS – Football Championship Subdivision.
Wednesday at Port Charlotte, Perry signed with Coffeyville Community College (Kansas), a victim of college football’s exploding transfer portal system and the continuing surplus of COVID-19 Super Seniors, players who received an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic-stricken 2020 season.
“The transfer portal for the D-Is forced me to be kind of under-recruited, but me in my heart knows I am a D-I athlete,” Perry said. “I think Coffeyville is the best step to get to that D-I level where I think I should be.”
The Red Ravens finished the 2021 season ranked No. 15 in the nation at the junior college level. Coffeyville was one four teams from the vaunted Jayhawk Conference to be ranked in the season-ending national top-15.
“They’re a national powerhouse for JUCO and I want to play against other national recruits,” Perry said. “I think Coffeyville is the place for that.”
As recently as 2020, Coffeyville, a three-time national champion, had nine former players in the NFL, led by cornerback Johnathan Joseph and receiver John Brown.
Perry, recipient of the 2021 Sun Sports All-Area Athlete of the Year Award, had a bit of a star-crossed senior season with the Pirates. He spent the first part of the season with Venice before returning to the Pirates. Once back in the fold, he still managed to lead the team with 32 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns.
He proved to be versatile for the Pirates when the injury and illness bugs struck. At different times, he played in the defensive backfield, punted and even served as a holder on kicks.
“Our punter had dropped a couple of snaps, so the guy with the best hands on the team went and played punter, as well,” Port Charlotte football coach Jordan Ingman said. “So there was a time when he was punting, playing free safety and was a wide receiver. Basically from Week 6 on.”
Ingman said Perry, at 6-6, has the sort of projectable frame coaches at the next level look for.
“He has all the numbers and has tremendous potential physically,” Ingman said. “He’s got the length everyone looks for. If you turn the TV on, he’s as big as the guys on TV. That’s something you can’t coach and in college recruiting these days, the coaches care about the measurables – how big and tall is a player. He’s been blessed with measurables.”
Perry said he has a good idea what he needs to improve upon while at Coffeyville to attract attention from the top national programs.
“I think I definitely should get faster. That’s going to be a main point in my workouts in the summer,” he said. “My footwork, too. All that technical stuff. I know I have the ability to go up and get the ball, but I want to work on the fundamentals.”
Perry said he was happy the process was over because it wound up being far more complex than he ever imagined.
“Once the Purdue offer came and Old Dominion, I thought things were really picking up and that was when the transfer portal started to hit hard,” Perry said. “Everybody started signing new people and you just had to try to maneuver and find out which college is doing what with their scholarships. It got really complicated.
“I just had to pray about it and Coffeyville came along,” he added. “I took the best opportunity.”
Two Tarpons sign NLIs
Charlotte linemen Maverick Menzer and Mickel Williams each signed letters of intent on Wednesday.
Menzer, a 6-4, 275-pound tackle, signed with West Florida. Williams, a 6-5, 250-pound defensive tackle, signed with Hutchinson Community College.
The Argonauts are a relatively new Division II football program, but a wildly successful one in that short time. In just its fourth year of existence, West Florida won the national championship. The school has since formed an exploratory committee to pursue a possible move up to FCS competition.
“I went to a football camp there and just stayed in contact with them,” Menzer said. “The offer happened last week and I took it.”
In Hutchinson, Williams is headed to a perennial national championship contender at the junior college level. The Salt Dragons finished this season ranked No. 3, one year after winning the national title.
“I thought it felt like a great community. I felt like it could feel like home,” Williams said.
Part of the reason for that feeling was the fact his cousin, Daquan Wilson played for the Salt Dragons this past season.
“He said just lock in with it,” Williams said. “Lock in official with them. They’re a great school and they’ll treat you like you’re at home.”
Four Bobcats moving on
Football players Cole Cawthorne, Francisco Hernandez and Greg Cole signed letters of intent on Wednesday as well as softball player Kaedyn Stoltzfus.
Cawthorne, a kicker, is headed to Kentucky Wesleyan. Hernandez, who played receiver and defensive back, will head to Bluefield (W.V.) College and Cole will continue his career as a linebacker at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Stoltzfus will continue her career at Santa Fe College.
