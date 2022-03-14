The Port Charlotte baseball team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Evangelical Christian, 6-5.
Ethan Zylstra hit an RBI single and later scored on an error made on a fly ball hit by Jaxon Capo to seal the comeback.
Kane Wilburn didn’t earn the win on the bump for the Pirates, but allowed just one unearned run on four hits and walk while striking out four over five innings. Troy Vivian allowed three runs in two innings of relief, but held on for the win.
At the plate, Adrian Nina went 2-for-4 with a run to lead the offense while Jeffrey Vivian, Elijah Terry and Joseph Stack all had RBIs to help power the offense.
Port Charlotte (6-2) will host Palm Beach Central today at 4 p.m.
Tarpons handle Sharks The Charlotte baseball team held on for a 6-1 win as three pitchers combined to limit the Imagine School of North Port.
Zach Schooley started and went three innings, followed by Dylan Leahy and Clay Hayse who each pitched two innings in relief.
Charlotte (4-3) will host Bishop Verot at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.
Venice loses two in Tally The Venice baseball team lost a pair of close games on its spring break road trip to Tallahassee on Monday afternoon.
The Indians (3-6) opened with a 4-1 loss to Chiles despite two-hit games from Nick Dunn and Hunter Possehl.
Later that afternoon, Venice lost on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in a 2-1 loss to Lincoln. Nate Winterhalter pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits and no walks.
Again, Possehl had a two-hit performance while Trent Adrian also went 2-for-3 as the Indians offense tallied seven hits but stranded several runners.
Venice will complete its road trip with a game at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Niceville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.