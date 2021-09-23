Imagine senior Serena Kohler picked up her 1,000th kill during the Sharks’ match Thursday at Bradenton Christian.
The Sharks were swept at the home of the state’s 35th-ranked team, but gave the Panthers (8-1) everything they wanted during an epic second set before falling 25-16, 30-28, 25-14.
Kohler entered the match with 997 career kills and collected Imagine’s first three kills to reach the milestone. She received the game ball and will be honored with a banner during the team’s Senior Night on Oct. 14 against Port Charlotte.
Kohler is the first player in school history to reach the plateau. She finished the evening with 11 kills.
Imagine (12-7) will close out its season with five consecutive home games, beginning with Braden River on Tuesday.
Boys golfKemble shoots par as Bobcats win
CJ Kemble an even par 34 as he led the North Port boys golf team to a 38-stroke win over Manatee on Thursday afternoon at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club.
Stefan Iwasiw (+6), Austin Harrelson (+9) and Austin Endee (+15) rounded out the scoring for the Bobcats in the win.
Bulldogs lose as Angeles shoots two-under
The DeSoto County boys golf team lost to Hardee by one stroke on Thursday afternoon.
Marquez Angeles shot a two-under 34 to lead the Bulldogs in the narrow loss.
Girls golfLady Indians move to 6-0
Venice stayed undefeated in match play with a 56-stroke win over North Port at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
Sophomore Hayli Snaer led the Lady Indians with a match-low 35 while Elizabeth Ireland (39) and Lilly Lapczynski (40) were close behind as the team improved to 6-0.
Charlotte outplays Island Coast
The Lady Tarpons beat Island Coast by eight strokes on Thursday afternoon to even their record at 3-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.