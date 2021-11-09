Ava Hall recorded a hat trick while teammate Sidney Root delivered a pair of goals as Charlotte routed Island Coast, 8-0, in Tuesday’s season-opener.
Hailey French scored the Tarpons’ first and last goals, bringing the match to a close at the 32:42 mark of the second half on a pass from Alyssa Gilliard. Macie Goshhorn had Charlotte’s other goal.
The Tarpons will have a quick turnaround, playing host to Sarasota on Wednesday.
Imagine pitches a shutout
Isabella Muniz and Hailey Sauline combined to score all of Imagine’s goals in a 7-0 romp against Dunbar in the season-opener for both teams.
Muniz had four goals while Sauline had three for the Sharks, who will play host to DeSoto County on Friday.
Venice ties Manatee
The Venice girls soccer team opened its season with a 1-1 tie at Manatee on Tuesday night.
Brooke Judson scored the lone goal for the Lady Indians (0-0-1), who will play next on Friday at home against Sebring at 6 p.m.
Boys soccerTarpons shut out Thunder
Dylan Salomon scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 47th minute and Alex Cash recorded a clean sheet in goal as Charlotte beat Out-of-Door Academy, 1-0, in its season opener on Tuesday night.
“We really didn’t know what to expect tonight,” coach Greg Winkler said. “We only return seven players from last season and we started three freshmen.”
The Tarpons (1-0) are on the road Friday and host their Beef O’Brady Invite on Saturday.
Pirates lose to Green Wave
Jovan Douse scored for Port Charlotte as the Pirates lost, 3-1, to Fort Myers in a season-opening match on Tuesday night.
Port Charlotte (0-1) will next play at North Port at 6 p.m. Friday.
