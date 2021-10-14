At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons celebrated Senior Night on Thursday, honoring Kristen Lowers, Kameron Turner, Lilly Shaw, Kayla Vasquez, Kyra Jenson and Alex Vega, but it was junior Briana Bynoe who stood out during an otherwise tough night against First Baptist Academy.
Bynoe had 7 kills and 4 blocks for Charlotte, which fell to the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A (54th overall), 25-12, 25-14, 25-20.
“They did pick it up in the third set,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “We changed the lineup for the first set for all the seniors to be in, but then we changed (it back) and we started getting back in the flow in the third set.”
The loss had no repercussions on the Tarpons’ postseason plans. The Tarpons (No. 13 in Class 5A, 117th overall) are the top seed in next week’s District 5A-11 tournament. They will play host to the winner of Monday’s Mariner-Island Coast match.
“We definitely need to change and get ready for the district tournament on Tuesday,” Dill said.
Mantas declaw Panthers
At Englewood, Lemon Bay closed out the regular season with its best win of the year, sweeping Bradenton Christian, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16.
The Panthers entered the match as the state’s No. 40 team overall and No. 3 in Class 2A. Once Lemon Bay zeroed in on their top hitter, Emma Laade, and slowed her down, the Mantas’ own heavy-hitting front line stepped up and wore out the Panthers’ defense.
Lemon Bay (65th overall, No. 7 in Class 4A) wraps up the regular season with 22-2 mark, eclipsing the 21 wins of the 2007 Mantas squad. Next up is the District 4A-8 tournament on Tuesday. The Mantas will play host to the winner of Monday’s LaBelle-Clewiston match.
Boys golfDeSoto beats Hardee by one
The Bulldogs held on to beat the Wildcats, 192-193, on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman Marquez Angeles continued his standout year with a 39, followed by Brady Adams (49), Austin Evans (50) and Wesley Monty (50).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.