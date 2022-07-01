When the Supreme Court of the United States ruled this week that a high school football coach praying at the 50 yard line had a constitutional right to do so, it set a precedent that many teams in Southwest Florida had already been following.
In the Sun Preps coverage region — Venice, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte, Charlotte and DeSoto County high schools — every high school football team prays in some form or fashion, and most have team chaplains.
When it comes to Charlotte High football and first-year coach Cory Mentzer, this week’s ruling was essential to the core philosophy he’s introducing this year.
Mentzer’s motto of “O.N.E”, or, Own your role, Never quit, Enjoy the journey, is based on a verse in the Bible.
“That’s our motto: Champions play as one,” Mentzer told the team upon taking over as head coach this past January. “Where did that come from? First Corinthians 12:18: ‘Now God has placed the parts, each one of them in the body, just as He wanted.’
“You guys are the parts,” Mentzer continued. “If they were all the same part, where would the body be? Not everybody can be a star running back, not everybody can be the star quarterback. But if all the different parts come together as one, it will make us successful.”
Mentzer, also the leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Charlotte, said this past week’s ruling was a “big win,” and will allow the team to continue its tradition of praying after every game.
“For decades, some school districts whenever they’ve encountered religious speech or prayer on campus have typically elected to censor it,” he said. “They thought censoring was the right thing to do, in fear of lawsuits. I’m thankful now after the Supreme Court ruling, that won’t be an issue.
“Going back to when I was a player, Charlotte High football has always gathered to pray both before and after games. We have even prayed with opponents, like Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, on multiple occasions. It’s important for these young men to realize that life is much bigger than football and to understand the power of prayer.”
Port Charlotte football coach Jordan Ingman shared many of Mentzer’s sentiments about the ruling.
“I think it’s great,” Ingman said of the 6-3 ruling by the court. “We’ve been praying on the field for years, and now that there’s a Supreme Court ruling that helps back it up, that’s even better. We’ve been doing it for 11 years. I hadn’t seen it done in high school football when we started it, and we hoped it would encourage other schools to do it, too.
“I hope it become a more regular thing, like you see at the college and pro levels.”
The Pirates pray at the end of every practice and at the end of every game. Following each game, team chaplain Rusty Russell asks the opposing head coach if they are comfortable with a postgame prayer, according to Ingman.
Ingman and Mentzer are hardly alone in their efforts.
Not every area team prays on the field after games. Some offer time for prayer before games in the locker room, or on the team bus. Each area coach made a point of adding prayer is never required or expected, but will continue to be offered.
“We pray before the game in our locker room before we go out to the field,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I think it’s good to give the kids an opportunity to be thankful for where they’re at, whatever their beliefs are. We give them some time to reflect on their beliefs.
“We also allow them to step outside if they don’t want to participate.”
No area coaches reported complaints due to prayer or religion-based lessons. Ingman has had one player who recused himself from team prayers about five years ago, but said he changed his mind by the end of the season.
For most area teams, this week’s ruling likely won’t change how they pray or what they offer to students, but it will give coaches peace of mind.
“If someone wants to participate in prayer, that’s something that’s very important to me, personally,” Ingman said. “We’ve very encouraged by this Supreme Court ruling, because we’ve been doing it without any type of ruling (backing it).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.