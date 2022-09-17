NORTH PORT – Area cross country teams had a spectacular showing at the North Port Invitational on Saturday morning.
North Port’s Evan Crane, Charlotte’s Ava Taylor and Lemon Bay’s Sean Perry all won individual titles while the Manta boys won the small schools team crown.
Crane, a senior, blistered his home course for a personal-best time of 15:47.49, shattering his own school record in the process to win the boys’ Elite race.
“He was, I think, ranked 10th and I told him he has the ability and he has the confidence,” North Port coach Phu Nguyen said. “He worked really hard this week. He had home course advantage, knowing the course, but that’s one thing about him – when (the pack) came up together, he’s a gutsy finisher and I was fully confident when I saw him come into the stadium.”
Crane said it was a goal to show out at his home school’s big event.
“I was hoping to win. I’ve been thinking about it all week,” he said. “I was looking at everyone’s times, trying to figure it out. I was a little nervous, but I still believed I could do it.”
Crane said when he realized he had hung with the lead runner through two miles, he had a chance.
“My plan was to stick with the top guy and try to outkick him at the end,” he said. “That’s what I did.”
North Port finished 15th out of 26 teams in the Elite category. Jeremy Duque (16:48.72) finished 31st overall in the field of 235 runners.
Venice finished last, led by Patrick McDonald’s time of 18:16.36.
In the girls’ Elite race, Venice finished 12th while North Port was 19th out of 25 teams.
Taylor won the girls Large School competition with a time of 19:47.29, fending off Fort Myers’ Masha Dorofeev on the final turn down the North Port football stadium’s new artificial surface.
The sophomore said she broke her personal record by 30 seconds.
“My goal was to break 20 (minutes),” she said. “I knew that Masha from Fort Myers, she was going to be right behind me and I could pace off her. Basically the overall goal was to get under 20, so I’m super happy.”
The Tarpons had a strong team showing, finishing second to Fort Myers. Freshman Iris Harrison (20:40.62) finished sixth overall while junior Hanna Martin (21:36.41) gave Charlotte three medalists with a 15th-place finish.
Tarpons junior Alex Lincoln-Velez finished second in the boys Large School race. His time of 16:54.32 was a season best, if not personal best.
“I was looking at the virtual meet on Milesplit and it ranked me ninth place (coming in),” he said. “But my last year’s best ranked me second place, so coming into it, I hoped to get top-10 but I really hoped to get top two. I wasn’t going to beat the first guy.”
St. Petersburg’s Nikolas Forbes won the competition by nearly 18 seconds.
Tarpons sophomore Kaleb Mellott (9th, 17:31.13) also medaled. Senior Aiden Lowery narrowly missed out on a medal with a 21st-place finish.
Port Charlotte junior Lucas Van Scoy took sixth place with a time of 17:11.11 as the Pirates finished 11th out of 22 teams.
All five of Lemon Bay’s scoring runners earned medals in the boys’ Small School race, paced by Perry’s time of 16:37.45. The Mantas senior laid waste to the field, winning by more than a minute. Fellow senior Justin Brady (18:42.76) took 10th, junior Brandon Van Buran (19:02.13) was 15th, senior William Bliss (19:09.83) was 16th and sophomore Ron Marquette (19:10.85) was 18th.
The Mantas won the 11-team competition by 33 points.
The Lemon Bay girls finished third, paced by freshman Mackenzie Martin, who finished 14th with a time of 22:44.79.
SWIMMING
Tarpon Invitational: The Charlotte boys and girls swim teams held their own in a bruising 10-team field Saturday morning at South Regional Park.
The Charlotte girls, powered by Celina Myers’ strong day, finished fourth. The boys finished fifth.
Here is a breakdown of top-5 finishes by event for Charlotte swimmers:
Girls 200 medley relay: The team of Zoe Schwartz, Myers, Kasey Roy and Megan Morales finished fifth with a time of 2:00.77.
Boys 200 medley relay: Brady Hackenberg, Gage Slorp, Reagan Dunn and Bora Douglass took fifth with a time of 1:52.12.
Girls 200 free: Bella Slagter took fifth with a time of 2:03.05.
Boys 200: Jaxson Manning was second with a time of 1:52.22 while Robert Trapp took fifth at 1:56.61.
Girls 200 medley: Myers finished fourth with a time of 2:22.28.
Girls 50 free: Roy took fifth with a time of 26.59.
Boys 1m diving: Jett McCauley was fifth with 143.80 points.
Boys 100 butterfly: Douglass took fifth at 1:03.82.
Girls 100 free: Schwartz finished third with a time of 57.25
Boys 100 free: Dunn beat out Moenning for third place with a time of 51.32. Moenning was fourth at 51.71.
Boys 500 free: Robert Manta finished fifth with a time of 5:41.11.
Girls 200 free relay: The team of Roy, Myers, Slagter and Schwartz took third with a time of 1:45.16.
Boys 200 free relay: Dunn, Slorp, Trapp and Moenning were fourth at 1:36.48.
Boys 100 backstroke: Hackenberg was fifth at 1:05.52.
Girls 100 breaststroke: Myers took second with a time of 1:10.92.
Girls 400 free relay: Slagter, Morales, Emma Ruperd and Olivia Tollison took fifth with a time of 4:00.31.
Boys 400 free relay: Moenning, Trapp, Manta and Matthew Morales were fourth at 3:50.36.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.