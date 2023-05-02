PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte and Port Charlotte made their first-ever regional appearances in beach volleyball Tuesday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Port Charlotte, their appearance happened to be on Charlotte’s sand.
The Tarpons took the drama out of the historic meeting by making quick work of Port Charlotte’s Nos. 3, 4 and 5 teams. The teams played out the Nos. 1 and 2 matches as well in a nod to Port Charlotte’s season, with the Tarpons ultimately taking all five matches in straight sets.
Charlotte’s 5-0 win came one week after Port Charlotte pushed the Tarpons to the brink in the District 1A-21 championship before falling to the Tarpons, 3-2.
Next up for Charlotte (14-4) is a Round of 32 date against Estero at Carmalita Park on Friday. The Wildcats dispatched Fort Myers, 4-1, on Tuesday.
Afterward, Charlotte coach Alyssa Latham said the Tarpons’ familiarity with Port Charlotte was a double-edged sword. Depending on the day, the outcome could have gone any number of ways.
“We were confident yet anxious at the same time,” she said. “They have a fantastic team. They have a fantastic coach. … It’s a very good program, so we knew going into it that it was going to be a competitive match.
I just feel like everything that we have been practicing really came together and our girls played the best that I’ve seen them play all season.”
The “fantastic” coach at Port Charlotte is Marisa Beisner, who happens to be the sister of Charlotte assistant JaNhea Beisner. The trio are longtime friends and continue to play volleyball together whenever they have the chance.
That familiarity played a role in the broad smiles on the faces of Port Charlotte’s players. Their season came to an end, but like their coaches, the majority of Pirates and Tarpons are friends who play the sport together in the offseason.
Marisa Beisner said she figured the Pirates did have a little incentive, however, after coming so close in the district championship meeting.
“We were really excited. I mean, we had just faced them,” she said. “Coming fresh off playing them, we still had that little bit of hurt, so we were trying to channel that. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done today.”
BASEBALL
Venice 5, Sarasota 4: At Sarasota, the Indians advanced to the District 7A-8 championship game with their third win of the season against the higher-ranked Sailors.
Venice (15-12) worked its way to a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh and had to withstand a furious Sailors rally to get the win.
Nick Dunn went 3-for-4 while Trent Adrian and Jon Embury each doubled. Jackson Lucas pitched into the fifth inning, scattering four hits and allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out seven. Simon Yochum ran into a trouble in the seventh, but Nate Winterhalter came on to get the game’s final out.
Venice will travel to Lakewood Ranch on Thursday for the district championship.
Imagine 1, Bradenton Christian 0: At North Port, RJ Cooper and Alexis Pereira combined on a three-hit shutout as Imagine (15-8) advanced to the District 2A-11 championship at Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday.
Cooper went 5.2 innings, permitting three hits and four walks while striking out nine. Pereira got the last four outs, fanning a pair of batters.
Palmetto Ridge 4, Charlotte 2: At Naples, the Tarpons’ season came to an end in a District 6A-12 semifinal when the Bears pulled ahead in the fifth inning.
Tyler Waterhouse had a pair of doubles for Charlotte (11-15). Dalton Hill pitched well in defeat, going five innings, allowing eight hits and just two earned runs.
SOFTBALL
Sarasota 10, North Port 0: At Sarasota, the Bobcats’ season came to an end against District 7A-8’s top-ranked team.
North Port ends its season at 12-11.
Lemon Bay 10, DeSoto County 0: At Englewood, Zoey Mills tossed a one-hit shutout as the Mantas defeated the Bulldogs for the third time this season.
Mills struck out 14 batters while the Mantas’ offense collected 10 hits, including five doubles. Lemon Bay struck for three runs in the first and fourth innings, then ending the game with a four-run outburst in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule.
The Mantas will advance to the 4A-11 championship game Thursday at Hardee, which defeated Port Charlotte, 16-1.
Also Tuesday, Lakewood Ranch defeated Venice, 7-0.
