LEHIGH ACRES – North Port starter Josh Doerrfield lasted six innings as he allowed one run and struck out nine batters in an 8-4 win over Lehigh on Tuesday night.
Reed Backstrom went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and five RBI and also relieved Doerrfield to secure the win.
Mike Murray went 2-for-3 with a home run while Zach Mitchell and Doerrfield also added a pair of hits.
North Port (3-17) has now won two of its last three games after a seven-game losing streak.
Sebring 6, DeSoto County 1: The Bulldogs were done in by a pair of three-run innings on Tuesday when they played host to Class 4A’s fifth-ranked team.
The Blue Streaks (18-3) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning against DeSoto starter Lane Fullerton, then chased the junior hurler with a three-run sixth.
In between Aiden Roe’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly brought home CJ Nelson with the Bulldogs’ lone run.
The Bulldogs fell to 9-10 with the loss and will look to even their record on Friday when they play host to Charlotte.
SOFTBALL
Lemon Bay 15, Cape Coral 0: Mackenzie Vaughan and Ella Kraszewski combined on a 5-inning perfect game Tuesday at Cape Coral.
Vaughan struck out eight of the 12 batters she faced while Kraszewski retired the Seahawks in order to end the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Kraszewski, who is signing today with Coastal Alabama to continue her softball career, aided the cause at the plate with three hits, including a home run. Taylor Jones also homered as part of the 15-hit attack. Abby Matheny went 4-for-4 and missed the cycle by a home run.
Cape Coral committed seven errors, which factored heavily into a pair six-run Manta Rays’ innings.
Lemon Bay improved to 10-5 with the win and return home Thursday to face Mariner.
Port Charlotte 18, Bayshore 1: The Pirates had an early night Tuesday as they mercy-ruled Bayshore, 18-1, in three innings.
Gia Greaves allowed one run on one walk and two hits while striking out six. Emma Jurisko went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Trea Taylor went 2-for-4 with a walk-off inside-the-park home run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.