LAKE PLACID — In the second game of their three-game series, visiting DeSoto County carried a 2-1 lead against Lake Placid into the bottom of the seventh, but the Dragons struck twice to pull out the 3-2 win on Thursday.
Lake Placid won Tuesday’s opener in a similar, walk-off manner, 7-6 in eight innings.
Thursday, the Bulldogs struck first when Jacob Patton scored on a passed ball in the top of the second inning. DeSoto pushed its edge to 2-0 in the fifth on Austin Evans’ run-scoring single. The Bulldogs had an opportunity to do more damage in the inning, but Lane Fullerton was caught stealing to end the threat.
Lake Placid struck for a run in the bottom of the fifth, then their last at-bats, the Dragons pushed across the tying and winning runs on Donovan Lusby’s one-out, two-run single off Bulldogs reliever Will Joens.
DeSoto County starter Corbin Gilmore was on the hook for all three runs, but pitched well, allowing just six hits and a walk while striking out four.
The Bulldogs fell to 7-6 with the loss while Lake Placid improved to 6-9 in clinching the series win. The same two teams will meet again Friday at Arcadia.
Canterbury 1, Venice 0: Canterbury starting pitcher Jack Garvey was dominant on the mound throwing a complete-game shutout against Venice on Thursday in the IMG National Classic.
After totaling 23 runs in a 2-0 start to the tournament, the Indians struggled to produce base runners against a pitcher on top of his game in windy conditions.
Garvey allowed just three base runners as Nick Dunn recorded the only hit on a ball that bounced just inside the third base line and Marek Houston and John Whitney walked.
Despite the lack of offense, Venice (6-9) stayed in it with strong pitching of its own.
Right-handed starter Trent Adrian went four-plus innings as he allowed the one run – on a two-out single to shallow right-center in the third – on two hits and a walk. He struck out three. Adrian was relieved by senior sidearmer Douglas Schapley, who allowed one walk but no hits as he struck out three over the final two frames.
GIRLS TENNIS
Charlotte 6, Port Charlotte 1: The Tarpons got wins from four of their five singles players to secure the team victory against rival Port Charlotte on Wednesday in Punta Gorda.
Playing pro sets, No. 1 Sophia Bender, No. 2 Halayna Roberson, No. 3 Kendall Carrico and No. 5 Kaelyn Carrico won their matches. Bender defeated Maddie Francis 8-5 while Roberson doubled up Cassidy Gibbs, 8-4. Kendall Carrico cruised to an 8-0 victory against Maddie Wright while Kaelyn Carrico got the job done against Mour Jarrah, 8-4.
Port Charlotte’s Sophia Clancy knocked off Charlotte’s Summerlin Williams in the No. 4 singles match, 8-1.
Charlotte’s doubles duos of Bender-Roberson and Carrico-Clancey won their matches by identical 8-5 scores.
The Tarpons improved to 6-3 entering the final week of the regular season. They will play Riverdale and Ida Baker on Tuesday and Wednesday then play host to the district tournament on Monday, April 11.
SOFTBALL
Sarasota 15, Venice 3: Venice softball coach Steve Constantino knew it was only a matter of time before his undefeated squad made some game-changing mistakes.
He just didn’t expect them to happen all in one night.
Venice (12-1) committed three errors in the field and served up four home runs to Lady Sailors batters on the way to a 15-3 loss at Venice High.
“This game was coming at some point,” Constantino said. “Our inability to go to the plate in the first three or four innings of the game with a game plan caught up with us.
“If you can’t score until the third, fourth or fifth innings of games, you’re gonna be in trouble, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Taylor Halback sparked the offense with a single, double and a home run, but Venice either killed rallies with base-running mistakes or quick outs at the plate.
Still, Venice rallied to cut the deficit to 6-3 on run-scoring hits by freshmen Riley Sullivan and KK Smith heading into the final frame.
That’s when Sarasota got started.
The Sailors sent 14 hitters to the plate as they scored nine runs including a three-run home run from Brooke Bendel – her second homer of the night.
Venice will have a chance to get back in its groove at Braden River on Monday night.
