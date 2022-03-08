Lemon Bay’s softball squad took an early lead but couldn’t hold on against Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday, suffering a 6-5 defeat.
The Mantas struck for a pair of runs in the first after Cardinal Mooney opened the game with a run of its own.
Both of Lemon Bay’s runs came with two outs. Haley Gulsby led off the inning with a single, then with two outs, Abigail Matheny drew a walk and Taylor Jones singled to center, scoring Gulsby. Isabelle Brickle followed with a hard line drive that chewed up the Cougars’ left fielder, allowing Matheny to score.
Cardinal Mooney (1-5) scored three runs in the top of the second to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Ellas Kraszewski started the game for Lemon Bay. She allowed seven hits and five runs over three innings, striking out five. Mackenzie Vaughan came on in relief and pitched well, allowing three hits and one run over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
The Mantas totaled eight hits with Gulsby and Kaszewski each getting two.
Next up for Lemon Bay is a road trip to Bradenton Christian on Thursday.
Girls tennisLemon Bay 5, Cypress Lake 2: At Fort Myers, the Mantas took three of five singles matches then clinched the team win behind the doubles duo of Jordan Shirley and Marie L’Abbe.
No. 2 Rosey Lowder, No. 3 L’Abbe and No. 4 Avery Shirley each won their singles matches. L’Abbe trailed Sophia Morris by a set after a tiebreaker, but Morris retired.
Cypress Lake’s No. 1 player, Daria Acri and No. 5 player Carissa Humphrey downed Jordan Shirley and Fabiana Artigas in straight sets to close within 3-2, but Lemon Bay’s No. 1 doubles tandem routed Cypress Lake’s team of Humphrey and Jamia Walker, 8-1, to clinch the team win.
Cypress Lake forfeited the No. 2 doubles match.
Lemon Bay improved to 8-1 on the season and will return home next Tuesday to face Sebring at 4 p.m.
Boys tennisLemon Bay 7, Cypress Lake 0: At Fort Myers, the Lemon Bay boys remained undefeated on the season against an undermanned Cypress Lake.
The teams played just their top two singles players and top doubles teams. Lemon Bay’s No. 1 Stevie Ethier and No. 2 Hunter Andres routed Sam Lesinger and Jacob Spiegel by 8-0 scores in singles play. The four then squared off in doubles, where Ethier and Andres won, 8-3.
The Mantas will join the girls on Tuesday in playing host to Sebring at 4 p.m.
