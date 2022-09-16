Charlotte and DeSoto County each took care of business on Friday during the first day of the Gene Gorman Tournament at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Charlotte dispatched North Port 25-16, 25-18 and then cruised past Sarasota 25-12, 25-13. Meanwhile the Bulldogs had to outlast their two opponents, needing three sets to get past a solid Riverdale 25-23, 24-26, 15-13 before edging LaBelle 28-18, 27-25.
The eight-team, two-pool tournament will complete its round-robin Saturday morning before moving into Gold and Silver bracket play, where the top four teams will compete for the tourney title and the other four play for a consolation crown.
CROSS COUNTRYNorth Port Invitational: DeSoto County’s boys and girls competed during the first night of the two-day North Port Invitational on Friday, with Michelle Merida and JJ Buenrostro leading the way.
Merida, a junior, finished 13 overall with a time of 24:54.92. Junior Vanessa Villafuerta also cracked the top 25 with a time of 26:53.15.
Buenrostro, the reigning Sun Preps boys soccer player of the year, is running cross country for the first time this year and placed 21st with a time of 20:47.68.
The meet continues today with boys and girls elite, big school and small school events. The elite girls race gets things started at 7:20 a.m. North Port and Venice will compete in elite. Charlotte and Port Charlotte will run in the big school race while Lemon Bay will take part in the small school field.
GIRLS GOLFVenice wins tri-meet: Venice edged Lemon Bay by one stroke to win a tri-meet Thursday at Waterford Golf Club. The Indians shot a 184 to Lemon Bay’s 185. St. Stephens finished 15 strokes off the pace with a 199.
Venice’s Hayli Snaer shared medalist honors with St. Stephens’ Tiffanie Tran, each firing a 3-over 39. Lemon Bay was paced by Sophia Stiwich’s 40. Venice’s Jenna Stylos (44) and Lilly Lapczynski (46) built a big enough edge over Lemon Bay’s Madison Hanson (48) and Haley Hall (48) to allow Allison Schapley’s 55 to be just enough for the team win over Lemon Bay golfer Rachel Gillis’ 49.
