Charlotte and DeSoto County each took care of business on Friday during the first day of the Gene Gorman Tournament at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.

Charlotte dispatched North Port 25-16, 25-18 and then cruised past Sarasota 25-12, 25-13. Meanwhile the Bulldogs had to outlast their two opponents, needing three sets to get past a solid Riverdale 25-23, 24-26, 15-13 before edging LaBelle 28-18, 27-25.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments