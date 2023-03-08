At Punta Gorda, the Charlotte High softball team wasted little time in throttling visiting Riverdale, pulling away for the 14-0, mercy-shortened victory.

The Tarpons scored the only run it would need by getting their first four hitters on base in the bottom of the first. Jasmine Jones led off with a single. Amber Chumley was hit by a pitch, then Lexi Fitzgerald and Faith Warton each drew walks, bringing home Jones. Chumley also crossed the plate when Dava Hoffer worked another walk.


Staff reports

