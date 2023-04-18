On a busy night for area prep sports, Charlotte High’s softball team picked up a resume-building victory on Tuesday at Sarasota.
The Tarpons, ranked No. 53 in the latest FHSAA rankings, knocked off the No. 20 Sailors, 5-4, despite being outhit, 13-6 and committing a pair of errors.
The key sequence came during the Charlotte half of the fifth inning when the Tarpons scored a pair of runs to break a 3-3 tie. After singles by Josalin Abel and Arista Turner, Jazz Jones hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Abel and advanced Turner to third. Amber Chumley followed with a single to score Turner.
Dava Hoffer made those five runs stand, though had to battle her way out of multiple jams, including a pair of singles to open the seventh inning.
Charlotte improved to 16-6 with the win ahead of a busy final week that includes games at Fort Myers and Riverview before closing out the regular season at home against Evangelical Christian.
Venice 6, Riverview 3: At Sarasota, Venice pounded out 10 hits, including a double and home run by Zoey Lynn, to defeat the Rams.
Lynn’s double got Venice on the board in the first inning, but her three-run homer in the seventh inning snapped a 3-3 tie to give Venice the win.
Lynn’s blast made a winner out of Venice starter Bailee Riggins, who went seven innings and struck out nine batters.
The Indians improved to 13-9 and will return home Thursday to face Inspiration Academy.
BASEBALL
Charlotte 6, IMG Royal 0: At Bradenton, Dalton Hill went the distance, permitting just two hits while walking none and striking out four.
The Tarpons gave him all the support he needed with three-run outbursts in the second and fifth innings. Braddock Marshall had two of Charlotte’s seven hits. Tyler Waterhouse scored twice and stole a base.
Charlotte improved to 8-13 ahead of Thursday’s home date with DeSoto County.
Calvary Christian 10, Venice 2: At Clearwater, No. 6 Calvary Christian broke open a tense, 3-2 game with three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to pull away.
Jon Embury provided a bright spot for the Indians (11-11) when he led off the fourth inning with a home run to right.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Venice despite a return home. On Thursday, Venice will play host to Jesuit, the state’s No. 3-ranked team.
Imagine 5, Sarasota Christian 0: At Sarasota, the Sharks picked up their second win – and second shutout – in as many nights.
Alexis Pereira and Jake Thornton combined on the five-hit, two-walk, eight-strikeout performance. Thornton came on in relief with two on and one out in the seventh and slammed the door with a strikeout and fielder’s choice.
Imagine amassed 10 hits, including four doubles as it improved to 12-7 on the season. Next up is a road trip to IMG Navy on Friday.
