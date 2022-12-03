Charlotte wrestler Cameron French controls her Braden River opponent Frantz Serrano in the 113 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O’Neill
Charlotte wrestler Cameron French controls her Braden River opponent Frantz Serrano in the 113 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestler Cael Newton looks to his coach for strategy against his Braden River opponent in the 220 lb match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Referee Matt Markowski signals a pin for Charlotte wrestler Viliam Piekh against Braden River's Mario Maltez in the 170 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestler Jett McCauley faces Braden River's Jessey Colas in the 182 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestler Luke Davis controls Braden River’s Cooper List during the 138 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School Photo by Tom O’Neill
Tom O’Neill
Charlotte wrestler Luke Davis controls Braden River's Cooper List during the 138 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestler James Baltutis controls his Braden River opponent in the 170 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestle Isaac Schaeffer tries to control his Braden River opponent in the 170 lb class during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestle Isaac Schaeffer controls his Braden River opponent in the 170 lb class during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestling coach Evan Robinson guides his team during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Charlotte - Braden River. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestler Cameron French controls her Braden River opponent Frantz Serrano in the 113 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O’Neill
Tom O’Neill
Charlotte wrestler Cameron French controls her Braden River opponent Frantz Serrano in the 113 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestler Cael Newton looks to his coach for strategy against his Braden River opponent in the 220 lb match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Referee Matt Markowski signals a pin for Charlotte wrestler Viliam Piekh against Braden River's Mario Maltez in the 170 lb class match during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
FORT MYERS – The Charlotte High wrestling team aced its first test of the 2022-23 season on Saturday by tearing through the 12-team field at the prestigious Gary Freis Duals at Fort Myers High School.
The Tarpons blasted through Friday’s pool play, sweeping South Fort Myers and Ida Baker by 84-0 scores, sandwiched around a 78-6 conquest of Bonita Springs.
The Tarpons advanced to the six-team championship round robin on Saturday and opened action with a 54-21 defeat of Braden River. Charlotte followed up with a 63-12 win against Fort Myers and a 72-12 romp against Newsome to set up a deciding match with Riverdale.
The Tarpons outlasted the Raiders, 48-35, to secure the title.
Eric Clary (126) and Luke Davis (138) led the way for Charlotte, going 7-0 with no forfeits, pinning all of their opponents. None of Clary’s foes made it to the second round against him.
Camren French (113), Viliam Piekh (182) and Cael Newton (220) all went 7-0 as well. None of Newton’s six opponents made it past the first round against him, as well.
In the match against Fort Myers, Nicholas Gerde (152) pinned his opponent in just nine seconds, only to be outdone by Jett McCauley (195) who needed just five seconds to dispatch his foe. McCauley also dispatched an opponent in 12 seconds on Friday.
Matthew Schuler (106), James Baltutis (160) and McCauley all went 6-1 on the weekend.
Rounding out the Charlotte roster were Ayden Ruiz (120) who went 4-3 with two pins, Wyatt Nerling (132) who was 5-2 with four first-round pins, Carson Bennett (145) who went 5-2, Nicholas Gjerde (152) who was 5-2, Isaac Schaeffer (170) who was 5-2 and heavyweight Jaxson Newton, who also finished 5-2.
Charlotte will play host to the Captain Archer this coming weekend at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Christian 65, Charlotte 52: Playing in their second game in less than 18 hours, Charlotte fell on the road in the SWFL vs. Everybody Classic at Evangelical Christian School.
Chris Cornish led the Tarpons (1-2) with 12 points. John Gamble pitched in 11 after scoring 30 the night before against SLAM Tampa.
Marco Island 63, Imagine 54: At Marco Island, Imagine held its own for three quarters before untimely turnovers and some clutch shots by Marco Island sealed the Sharks’ fate.
Angelo Blas continued to excel, leading all scorers with 27 points. He also and eight steals and seven rebounds.
Next up is a home date with Gulf Coast HEAT at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.