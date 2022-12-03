FORT MYERS – The Charlotte High wrestling team aced its first test of the 2022-23 season on Saturday by tearing through the 12-team field at the prestigious Gary Freis Duals at Fort Myers High School.

The Tarpons blasted through Friday’s pool play, sweeping South Fort Myers and Ida Baker by 84-0 scores, sandwiched around a 78-6 conquest of Bonita Springs.


