Three DeSoto County pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Bulldogs defeated North Port 3-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series.
Corbin Gilmore, Wyatt Giddens and Jace Kellogg kept North Port (0-9) at bay. Gilmore went four innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six.
At the plate, Kellogg and CJ Nelson delivered RBI singles.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-3 with the win. The two teams will meet again on Thursday in Arcadia before finishing up Friday at North Port.
SOFTBALL
Inspiration 1, Lemon Bay 0: At Bradenton, Manta pitcher Ella Kraszewski outpitched her Inspiration counterpart, Emma Szabo, but took a hard-luck loss.
Kraszewski permitted just two hits, but they came on consecutive at-bats in the third inning, allowing the game’s on run to score. Meanwhile Lemon Bay collected five hits against Szabo, but couldn’t get one when they needed it.
Taylor Jones went 2-for-3 at the plate while the Mantas, played error-free in the field. The Mantas fell to 3-5 with the loss and will look to get back on track against Community Christian on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Lemon Bay 6, Sebring 1: At Englewood, Lemon Bay’s top four singles players swept Sebring to keep the Mantas unbeaten on the season.
No. 1 Stevie Ethier, No. 3 Billy Rand and No. 4 Gray Lowder all won their matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores. No. 2 Hunter Andres won his match 6-0, 6-2.
Logan McGinty didn’t go down without at fight at No. 5, extending his match to a tiebreak before falling, 6-3, 3-6 (10-8).
Ethier and Andres won their No. 1 doubles match 8-0, while Lowder and Rand dispatched their opponents, 8-1.
Next up for Lemon Bay (9-0) is Port Charlotte on Thursday at the Roach/Maier Tennis Complex.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lemon Bay 7, Sebring 0: At Englewood, the Mantas dominated the visiting Blue Streaks, dropping just one set along the way.
Jordan Shirley won her No. 1 singles match against Reagan Lenihan, 6-0, 6-4 and No. 2 Marie L’Abbe routed Alayna Myhre, 6-0, 6-0.
Parker Zautcke stepped in at No. 3 to defeat Aly Smith, 6-1, 6-0 while Rosey Lowder won a hard-fought, 6-3, 5-7 (10-4) match against Haley Waltman. Avery Shirley made it a singles sweep with an 8-1 win against Isabel Guerra.
Jordan Shirley and L’Abbe paired up at No. 1 doubles to win, 8-2. Lowder and Avery Shirley won their match, 8-3.
Lemon Bay improved to 9-1 with the victory and will
