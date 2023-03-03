Lemon Bay's Alexander Truisi breaks the school record in the Olympic Snatch with his 190-pound lift during Friday's Lemon Bay Invitational. Charlotte, North Port, Port Charlotte and Imagine also competed at the event. Results were unavailable at press time.
North Port's Marketta Service leads the Girls 100 meter dash during Friday's Charlotte Invitational. Results were unavailable at press time.
Chris Blake
After another outstanding day at the FHSAA state wrestling championships, 20 boys and two girls are in line for top-eight finishes.
All five area schools will have at least one wrestler vying for a state title, with eight reaching their respective championship match, in all.
Charlotte had a spectacular Friday, advancing three wrestlers to Saturday’s championship round while six others will battle for positions on the podium. That team-wide success has the Tarpons in second place overall behind Lake Gibson in the Class 2A team standings.
Lemon Bay is in sixth place in Class 1A after getting two wrestlers to the title round and four others to the blood round (consolation semifinals) for podium shots.
North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice each have title contenders, as well.
Here’s a look at all the wrestlers still in contention:
CHARLOTTE
Girls: Iyonna Ross (115) is guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth place after reaching the blood round.
Boys: Camren French (113), Nathaniel Box (195) and Cael Newton (220) reached the championship round. French will face Jesuit’s Roman Lerner, Box will face top-ranked Brian Burburija (Countryside) and Newton will be favored against New Smyrna Beach’s Dylon York. … Matthew Schuler (106), Kaiden Ballinger (120), James Baltutis (160) and Jett McCauley are all guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth place after reaching the blood round. … Eric Clary (126) and Nikko Frattarelli (285) are in seventh-place matches.
LEMON BAY
Girls: Giovanna Coppola reached the blood round after falling in the semifinals. She is guaranteed to finish no worse that sixth place.
Boys: Koen Hoffman (170) and Chase Alden (182) reached the championship round. Hoffman will face Lincoln Park’s Kyle Grey in a 1-2 matchup while Alden faces top-ranked Christian Moder (First Baptist). … Brycen Warren (126), Nick Sheets (160) and Ben Arnett (220) reached the blood round, where they are guaranteed to finish no worse that sixth. Logan Kelly (120) is in a seventh-place match.
NORTH PORT
Dominic Joyce will compete for a state championship at 182. He will face Southwest Miami’s Franklyn Ordonez.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Vincent Chavez (285) will compete for a state championship against Auburndale's Nate Gabriel. ... Tyler Rodriguez (152) reached the blood round and is guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth place.
VENICE
Blaine Taranto (120) reached the championship round where he will face South Dade’s Luis Acevedo. … Kase Hopper (106) is in a seventh-place match.
SOFTBALL
Lemon Bay 4, Gateway Charter 0: At Englewood, MacKenzie Vaughan tossed five scoreless innings before handing off to the bullpen as the Mantas shut out Gateway Charter.
Vaughan scattered two hits and two walks while striking out eight before handing off to Zoey Mills, who struck out the side in her one inning. Freshman Mattie Couture also struck out the side in the seventh.
Taylor Jones went 2-for-3 with a double for half of Lemon Bay’s hits. The Mantas broke open a 1-0 game with three runs in sixth.
Lemon Bay improved to 3-1 with the win and will play host to Riverview on Tuesday.
