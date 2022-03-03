ENGLEWOOD — Micaela Hartman had a home run and double while Karsyn Rutherford pitched scoreless softball into the fifth inning during Venice’s 10-0 win at Lemon Bay on Thursday night.
Venice jumped ahead 3-0 during a sloppy second inning for Lemon Bay. Venice loaded the bases with a walk, an error and a dropped third strike, then Kaylin Smith brought in two runs on an infield single. Hailee Walter then followed with an RBI groundout.
Hartman led off the third inning with a home run to left field for a 4-0 lead.
Rutherford didn’t have her best stuff, but still got into the fifth inning before departing with one out. She allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four. Bailee Riggins finished up in relief, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out four.
Smith also tripled as part of her 3-for-3 night at the plate. Hartman, Taylor Halback and Rutherford each had a pair of hits as Venice improved to 5-0 on the season. Venice stays busy with a visit from North Port tonight. Lemon Bay (1-3) will play host to Cape Coral.
Charlotte 8, Palmetto 2: The Tarpons, coming off a hard-luck loss Tuesday night against Lakewood Ranch, hit the road Thursday and rolled past Palmetto. Mia Flores went the distance, scattering seven hits and two walks while striking out a pair. The two runs she surrendered were unearned. Faith Wharton had a home run and a double while Marissa Muzio had a double and drove in three runs. The Tarpons improved to 2-2 on the season and will stay on the road, traveling to North Port on Monday.
Girls tennis
Lemon Bay 6, Sebring 1: The Mantas won four of five singles matches and swept doubles play on Thursday at Sebring, handing the previously undefeated Blue Streaks their first loss of the season. Rosey Lowder had a wild match against Sebring’s Alayna Myhre, winning the first set 6-0 before dropping the second, 6-1. In the third set, she outlasted Myhre for the 11-9 win. No. 1 Jordan Shirley, No. 3 Marie L’Abbe and No. 4 Avery Shirley all won their matches in straight sets before Isabel Guerra gave Sebring its lone victory by surviving Fabiana Artigas, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Jordan Shirley and L’Abbe won their doubles match 8-6 while Lowder and Avery Shirley pulled out an 8-5 win. Lemon Bay improved to 7-1 with the win and will stay on the road, facing Cypress Lake on Tuesday in Fort Myers.
Lemon Bay 7, Charlotte 0 (Wednesday): The Mantas made the trip across the bridge and routed their county rivals on Wednesday afternoon. Playing pro sets, Lemon Bay won all five singles matches, dropping just three games among the top four players. Fabiana Artigas outlasted Charlotte’s Kaelyn Carrico, 8-6, at No. 5. The Mantas also swept their doubles matches, 8-0. Charlotte fell to 2-2 with the defeat.
Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 7, Sebring 0: The Mantas traveled to Sebring on Thursday and routed their district rivals, 7-0, to remain undefeated on the season. Steve Ethier got things started with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Gray Lowder’s 6-2, 6-2 victory in No. 3 singles was the only other match in which a Blue Streak opponent won more than one game in a set. Ethier and Hunter Andres won their No. 1 doubles match 8-1 while Lowder teamed up with Billy Rand for an 8-0 win at No. 2. The Mantas improved to 7-0 on the season and will travel to Cypress Lake on Tuesday.
Lemon Bay 7, Charlotte 0 (Wednesday): The Mantas had no problem improving to 6-0 on the season by sweeping county rival Charlotte on Wednesday in Englewood. No. 1 singles player Hunter Andres defeated Charlotte’s Tyler Olby 6-2, 6-3, the No. 2 Gray Lowder got past Charlotte’s Noah Jennings, 7-5, 6-1. After that, the Mantas rolled through the remainder of the Tarpons’ lineup, dropping just two games the rest of the way. In doubles play, Andres and Billy Rand won 8-2 while Lowder and Caleb Hutchinson rolled, 8-1.
Baseball
DeSoto County 6, Imagine 3: Will Joens scattered six hits while walking none and fanning eight in a complete-game victory against visiting Imagine. Joens also excelled at the plate, getting the Bulldogs on the board in the second inning with an RBI single. The Bulldogs broke the game open with a three-run sixth inning as Jace Kellogg and Lane Fullerton game through with the key hits. Kellogg went 3-for-4 for DeSoto County.
