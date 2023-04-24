Atwood Twins Signing Photo(1).jpg

Tristain Atwood, left, and her sister, Madison, right, are all smiles Monday after each signed their letters of intent to continue their weightlifting careers at Mars Hill University.

 Photo provided

After crushing their high school competition, the Atwood sisters – Madison and Tristain – will take their weightlifting talents to Mars Hill University in North Carolina.

The Atwoods signed their letters of intent on Monday at Imagine School.


   
