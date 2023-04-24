After crushing their high school competition, the Atwood sisters – Madison and Tristain – will take their weightlifting talents to Mars Hill University in North Carolina.
The Atwoods signed their letters of intent on Monday at Imagine School.
Madison set a state record a year ago with a 250-pound clean-and-jerk which hasn’t been approached by any lifter in any class. She repeated as the Class 1A state Traditional and Olympic champion in the 183-pound weight class and three-peated as a state champion, counting her 3A title in the 169-pound class while at North Port.
Tristain has a combined three state championships across Traditional and Olympic competitions and equaled her sister’s feat by sweeping the two disciplines at this year’s Class 1A meet in the 199-pound division.
Mars Hill’s weightlifting program is completing its inaugural year, and the school was quick to announce the Atwood sisters’ signings on its Instagram page.
SOFTBALL
DeSoto County 4, Port Charlotte 3: DeSoto County 4, Port Charlotte 3: At Arcadia, the Bulldogs took advantage of three Port Charlotte errors in the sixth inning to score three times and pull out a come-from-behind win.
The victory gave the Bulldogs their longest winning streak of the season at five and ended the Pirates’ two-game winning streak.
Daysha Izaguirre started the rally with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. After a strike out, a ground ball was bobbled which let Erin Jones reach base while scoring Izaguirre. Jones came home when Carlisha Redding hit a fly to right that was misplayed into the second error of the inning. The speedy Redding circled the bases to score the winning run.
The Pirates scored a run in the first when starting pitcher Gia Greaves singled and swiped second before riding home on Jaylin Pinedo’s double, the first of her three hits. The Pirates scored again in the third when Pinedo singled in Lily MacGregor, who hit a two-out triple.
Mickey Coslor singled and pilfered second and third and gave Port Charlotte a 3-0 lead on a double by Greaves.
The Pirates (3-15) will host Mariner on Tuesday for senior night while the Bulldogs (14-6) travel to Sebring.
Fort Myers 4, Charlotte 1: At Fort Myers, the Green Wave broke open a 1-1 game with a three-run sixth inning.
Charlotte committed an uncharacteristic five errors making a hard-luck loser out of starting pitcher Dava Hoffer, who only allowed four hits and walked none.
Charlotte moved to 16-7 on the season with two games remaining before district playoffs. The Tarpons will travel to Riverview on Tuesday, returning home to close out the season Thursday against Evangelical Christian.
BASEBALL
Venice 9, Parrish Community 0: At Parrish, Simon Yochum, Carter Cox and Nate Winterhalter combined on a three-hit shutout as Venice played one of its most complete games of the season.
Venice (12-12) collected 10 hits and took advantage of four Parrish errors. Brady Schumaker went 3-for-4 with a double from the leadoff spot. Nick Dunn drove in three, including a pair on a seventh-inning homer that capped the scoring. Trent Adrian tripled while Jeremiah Pachota doubled and stole two bases.
Venice played error-free ball in support of its trio of pitchers. Yochum and Cox each went three innings. Each allowed one hit as Yochum struck out three and Cox four. Winterhalter gave up a hit but fanned two batters to end it.
Next up for Venice is the regular-season finale at home against Naples on Thursday.
Sarasota 1, Port Charlotte 0: At Sarasota, Pirates starter Kayvon Santana match Sarasota ace Tanner Crump virtually pitch for pitch in a narrow defeat.
The game’s lone run came with one out in the fourth inning when Tyler Maszak double and Rocco Depastino followed with a ground-ball single to bring Maszak home. Beyond that sequence, Santana allowed only two other hits and a walk while striking out five.
Port Charlotte fell to 9-13 with the tough-luck loss and will close out the regular season Wednesday at Cypress Lake.
Lemon Bay 9, DeSoto County 2: At Arcadia, Will Bush and Abel Albarran each collected two hits while Mayson Roberts drove in a pair for the Manta Rays.
Lemon Bay (15-8) snapped a 2-2 deadlock with a three-run fourth, then pulled away with a four-run spree in the seventh as the Bulldogs committed five errors.
Drew Smith came on in relief of Roberts to begin the fourth and tossed three innings to pick up the win. He allowed one hit while striking out six. The Mantas will close out the regular season on Thursday at Southwest Florida Christian.
The Bulldogs were paced by Jace Kellogg’s three-hit night, which featured a triple. DeSoto County fell to 5-17 on the season heading into Thursday’s road trip to Bishop Verot.
North Port 5, Riverdale 1: At North Port, the Bobcats evened their record at 11-11 by taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looking back.
Andrew Nelson and Josh Doerrfeld each had a pair of hits. Reed Backstrom dove in two runs.
Doerrfeld’s effort at the plate aided his pitching. He went six innings, scattering eight hits while striking out seven. Ryan Playter fanned a pair while closing out the seventh.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.