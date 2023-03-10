Freshman Daisy Jackson launched a three-run homer as part of a six-run fourth inning as Venice pulled away from visiting Riverview, 10-2, on Friday night.
Jackson finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four runs batted in to lead Venice’s 10-hit attack. Sophomore Raionna Smith and junior Zoey Lynn each had doubles among their pair of this.
Junior Layne Preece got the start and tossed five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six. Senior Bailee Riggins finished the game with two perfect innings.
Venice improved to 5-1. The Indians’ next home game is March 22 against Palmetto.
BASEBALL
North Port 7, DeSoto County 6: At North Port, Bobcats coach Kemo O’Sullivan said, “It wasn’t the best game we ever played, but we got the dub and that’s what matters”
North Port scored its runs on just four hits and took advantage of six DeSoto errors, while the Bulldogs got six hits and made use of two Bobcats miscues.
Those error totals tell the story of the game as starting pitchers Corbin Gilmore and Will Joens didn’t allow an earned run.
The Bobcats scored twice in the first on two hits, added two more runs in the second, then scored three times in the fourth for a 7-3 lead. The Bulldogs bounced back with three in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 7-6.
