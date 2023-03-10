Freshman Daisy Jackson launched a three-run homer as part of a six-run fourth inning as Venice pulled away from visiting Riverview, 10-2, on Friday night.

Jackson finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four runs batted in to lead Venice’s 10-hit attack. Sophomore Raionna Smith and junior Zoey Lynn each had doubles among their pair of this.


Staff reports

