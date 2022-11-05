STUART – Amadeusz Knop won two events on Saturday in the Class 4A state swim meet, spearheading the Venice boys’ sixth-place team finish at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Center.
Venice sophomore Maeve Eckerman also stood atop a podium on Saturday, winning the girls’ 100 backstroke, a key to the Indians’ ninth-place team finish.
For Knop, it was a case of mission accomplished – a year ago, he finished second in the 200 medley and 100 backstroke. This time around, he took the title in both. He was also a part of two relay teams that nabbed podium finishes. He joined Max Eckerman, Aidan Siers and Brooks Caldwell for a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Later, he anchored the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team behind Caldwell, Siers and William Wadsworth.
Individually, Siers picked up a sixth-place finish in the 200 medley.
In addition to crushing the field in the 100 backstroke, Eckerman took third in the 50 freestyle.
North Port’s Michael Kent had a strong showing, as well, taking third in the 200 medley and fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Tallahassee, North Port’s Malia Hambrick and Evan Crane paced area runners with top performances in the state cross country championships on Saturday morning.
Hambrick’s time of 19:08.00 on the Apalachee Regional Park course was good for seventh overall in the Class 4A girls race. Crane followed with an eighth-place time of 15:53.90 in the 4A boys’ run.
Lemon Bay’s Sean Perry was the areas only other top-25 performer, finishing 24th in the Class 2A boys race with a time of 16:32.10. The Manta Rays’ boys and girls teams each finished 29th after earning automatic bids at last week’s regionals.
The Charlotte girls’ team finished 26th, led by Ava Taylor’s 55th-place finish (20:13.70).
