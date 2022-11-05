Sun preps logo

STUART – Amadeusz Knop won two events on Saturday in the Class 4A state swim meet, spearheading the Venice boys’ sixth-place team finish at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Center.

Venice sophomore Maeve Eckerman also stood atop a podium on Saturday, winning the girls’ 100 backstroke, a key to the Indians’ ninth-place team finish.


