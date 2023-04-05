Venice suffered its third consecutive defeat on the diamond Wednesday night, falling behind early at home in a 5-2 loss to Lakewood Ranch.
The Indians (10-8) fell behind 5-0 through the Mustangs half of the third inning as they got to Venice starter Jobe Fish.
In the bottom of the third, Venice pushed its two runs across the plate on a Jon Embury single and a sacrifice fly by Jeremiah Pachota.
Venice got a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, but Mustangs closer Hayden Antonelli coaxed a ground ball to first base for the game’s final out.
Venice is in the teeth of a brutal stretch of the schedule. Next week, the Indians will play host to Calvary Christian (ranked No. 23 in the state) on Tuesday and travel to Class 2A state semifinalist Out-of-Door on Thursday before facing district foe Sarasota on Friday.
Lemon Bay 2, Neumann 0: On the road in Naples after a humbling defeat at home against Out-of-Door, the Manta Rays leaned on ace Abel Albarran to get back in the win column.
Albarran went the distance, permitting three hits and four walks while striking out nine in getting the shutout.
At the plate, Lemon Bay (12-4) got solo runs in the fourth and seventh innings despite mustering just two hits, relying on three Neumann errors. Wyatt Bush opened the fourth with a single, moved to second on Joel Vazquez’s sacrifice bunt, to third on an Albarran ground out, then scored on a wild pitch.
In the seventh, Mayson Roberts drew a leadoff walk, moved to third when Neumann threw away Noah Hale’s sacrifice bunt, then scored on Zeke Moranda’s sacrifice bunt.
The Mantas will close out a busy week Thursday at Southeast before welcoming Southeast to Englewood next Wednesday.
Imagine 13, Southeast 3: At North Port, the Sharks struck for five runs in the second inning and never looked back during a six-inning verdict.
Joseph Standford went 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple, driving in three and scoring three times from the leadoff position. Andrew Hester and Shalom Carrasquillo each had a pair of hits as the Sharks put together a 14-hit attack. RJ Cooper and Cooper Boggess each added doubles as Imagine improved to 8-6 on the season.
Alexis Pereira started for Imagine, tossing five innings and scattering four hits while working around five walks. Just one of the two runs he allowed was earned. He struck out four.
Jake Thornton pitched the sixth.
Imagine will play its third game in three days Thursday when it travels to Bayshore.
SOFTBALL
Lemon Bay 18, Island Coast 0: In a brief, 2 ½-inning affair at Englewood, the Mantas struck for 16 runs in the first inning and tacked on another pair in the second to end it early.
The Mantas needed just 11 hits to produce the runs, thanks to eight Island Coast errors. Baylee Goff and Nyah Carson each had a double and triple. Abby Matheny went 3-for-3. The only Manta who failed to record a hit was Taylor Jones, yet she scored twice by reaching on an error and drawing a walk.
The Mantas improved to 8-4 with the win, but stay busy with their third game of the week Thursday at Lake Placid.
Manatee 12, Port Charlotte 3: At Bradenton, the Hurricanes struck for seven runs in the second inning to pull away from the visiting Pirates.
Once again, miscues in the field doomed Port Charlotte. Seven Pirate errors led to nine unearned runs.
Mickey Coslor had another strong night, collecting three hits and stealing a pair of bases. Jaylin Pinedo homered.
Port Charlotte dropped to 1-11 with the loss and will turn around and play host to Sebring on Thursday.
Sarasota 12, Venice 1: At Sarasota, the visiting Indians ran into a quick-starting Sailors squad that struck for nine runs in the first two innings.
Emily Bean, Hailey Perez and KK Smith loaded the bases with singles in the fourth inning, then Myah Purdy brought Beam home with a single to center. Venice was unable to do any more damage against Sarasota reliever Tyler Sciesinski.
Venice fell to 8-6 with the defeat and will stay on the road Thursday when it travels to Bishop Verot.
