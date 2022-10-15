NORTH PORT – Area schools had a strong showing at Saturday’s Tri-County Championship at North Port High School.
Charlotte’s boys finished fourth while Venice’s girls took third for the top team performances at the 15-team event encompassing competitors from Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Lemon Bay’s Sean Perry had the top individual time among area runners, finishing second overall with a time of 16:27.40. Meanwhile, North Port’s Malia Hambrick, a freshman, scored the area’s top finish on the girls’ side, finishing second, as well, with a time of 19:00.23.
The Charlotte boys’ fourth-place finish was keyed by junior Alex Lincoln-Velez (15th, 17:41.99) and sophomore Kaleb Mellott (19th, 17:58.37).
North Port, competing without top harrier Evan Crane, finished sixth, led by senior Jeremy Duque (11th, 17:26.85). Venice’s No. 7 finish was spearheaded by sophomore Patrick McDonald (24th, 18:17.10).
Lemon Bay finished 11th, despite Perry being just one of four runners to post a sub-17:00 time. Port Charlotte junior Lucas Van Scoy finished fifth overall with a time of 17:00.29 as the Pirates finished 12th as a team.
On the girls’ side, Venice landed two runners in the top-15 – seniors Darcy Cernansky (9th, 20:18.04) and Kelly Korec (14th, 21:11.78). Hambrick’s run led North Port to a sixth-place finish.
Charlotte finished seventh, thanks to sophomore Ava Taylor (4th, 19:32.12) and freshman Iris Harrison (12th, 20:41.82). Lemon Bay’s eighth-place showing was keyed by freshman Mackenzie Martin (17th, 21:32.72).
Port Charlotte junior Katrina Machado covered the five kilometers in a time of 20:41.56, finishing 11th individually as the Pirates finished 12th as a team.
VOLLEYBALL
DeSoto County 3, North Port 0: At North Port, the Bulldogs swept the Bobcats, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 in the final tuneup for both teams before district tournament play.
The first set saw DeSoto take a 10-point lead and coast to the win. The second set was closer with DeSoto opening up a 17-8 edge only to see North Port trim the lead to 23-20. The Bulldogs were able to close out the match by taking the next two points.
In the final set, the two teams knotted the score six times, the last coming at 16-16, before DeSoto rattled off seven consecutive points to pull away.
Photo 254 North Port’s Aaleeah Brennan blocks Zeri Tyler’s shot in the final game of the season. DeSoto won 3-0 in the final game before the district tournament play.
Photo 259 Bobcat juniors Megan Owens and Aaleeah Brennan along with DeSoto’s Zeri Tyler and Sam Hershberger all watch the ball to see which side of the net it will fall. DeSoto won, 3-0.
