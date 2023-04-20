ENGLEWOOD – Shortly after Lemon Bay’s boys tennis team dispatched a threat from Hardee to win the District 2A-11 title last week, team coach Seamus McCarthy had a feeling the Mantas would see the Wildcats again.
“I told these guys after districts that I didn’t think Bonita (Springs) was going to be a problem and I’ve got a feeling Hardee is going to do us a favor and beat Estero,” McCarthy recalled Thursday afternoon. “Then we’ll see how it turns out.”
It turns out that Lemon Bay still has Hardee’s number.
The Mantas routed the Wildcats, 7-0, winning the Region 2A-6 title and earning a repeat trip to the state quarterfinals.
On the girls’ side, the Mantas were locked into a marathon match with Estero as five of the seven matches went to tiebreakers before Estero pulled out the 4-3 win.
Stevie Ethier clinched the boys’ victory with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles but the two teams played out all seven matches in a nod to Hardee’s senior-laden squad. Afterward, the Hardee netters were all smiles as they took team photos on the Lemon Bay courts.
Ethier actually started the scoring, along with partner Hunter Andres, with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in No. 1 doubles. Billy Rand and Gray Lowder won their No. 2 doubles match, 6-4, 7-5 and the competition moved into singles play.
Lowder breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles, setting the stage for Ethier’s clincher, which came on a winner that got past Hardee’s Aiden Thomas. Throughout the match, Ethier rarely showed emotion, which has become his calling card, no matter what is happening in a given match.
“Stevie, I can’t tell half the time if he’s winning or losing,” McCarthy said with a laugh. “He’s just extremely poised. Even if the guy he’s playing is outstanding, he doesn’t get mad, which it great. It’s what you want to see in a No. 1.”
That composure can be found throughout the Mantas’ roster, which could give the team a chance to get past the state quarterfinal round this year, if it comes down to the back end.
Last season, Lemon Bay ran into Satellite in the quarterfinals, a team that advanced to the championship. This year, the Mantas will face Robinson, which knocked off Calvary Christian in the Region 2A-5 final.
On the girls’ side of the courts, Lemon Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead when No. 3 Avery Shirley won her match, 6-1, 6-4 while Alaina Maday won her No. 4 match, 6-1, 6-3. At the time of their victories, No. 1 Parker Zautcke and No. 2 Rosey Lowder had each won their first set and the match had an appearance of a potential sweep.
However, Estero’s Meghan Lay and Gianella Salas Gechele hit their stride, winning their respective second sets to force both matches into tiebreakers. Lay topped Zautcke 10-5 while Gechele rallied to beat Lowder, 10-8.
With the team match knotted at 2-2, the No. 5 singles match between Lemon Bay’s Mercedes Roesler and Estero’s Sydney Ramsey headed to a tiebreaker, as well. In a tense back and forth, Ramsey pulled out the 10-8 win, putting Lemon Bay on the brink of elimination.
Lemon Bay’s Zautcke and Lowder would keep hope alive with a marathon victory over Estero’s Lay and Gechele at No. 1 doubles.
Their two sets each went to tiebreaks, with Estero taking the first set, 7-6 (7-4) and Lemon Bay the second, 7-6 (7-5). Even the 10-point, third-set tiebreaker featured bonus tennis, with Zautcke and Lowder pulling out the 11-9 win.
By the time No. 1 doubles was finishing up, the No. 2 doubles match was headed for a third-set tiebreaker, as well. Ramsey and Kate Mackie sent Estero on to the state quarterfinals by outlasting Shirley and Maday, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6).
While Lemon Bay’s team season is over, Zautcke and Lowder will be in action at state next week after earning automatic berths by winning district titles at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
BASEBALL
North Port 4, Hardee 3: At Wauchula, Josh Doerrfeld crushed a two-run homer in the sixth inning to rally the Bobcats past the Wildcats.
North Port (9-11) trailed 3-2 entering the sixth when Andrew Nelson was hit by a pitch to open the inning. With one out, Doerrfeld hammered a 2-1 pitch out to right field, giving the Bobcats the one-run lead.
The reversal of fortune made a winner out of Bobcats starter Luke Davidson, eventually. In the seventh inning, things got interesting when Hardee coaxed a single and walk out of Davidson with two outs. North Port coach Kemo O’Sullivan went to the bullpen, calling on Michael McCool, who extinguished the threat with a flyout, earning the save.
The Bobcats will stay busy, hitting the road for DeSoto County on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Lemon Bay 12, Bradenton Christian 1: At Bradenton, Lemon Bay pounded out 13 hits, scoring in all five innings of a mercy-ruled affair.
Leadoff hitter Madison Kinkade went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in while Zoey Mills homered and drove in four, as well. Taylor Jones went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times. Abby Matheny and MacKenzie Vaughan each scored twice, as well.
Vaughan went the distance on the mound, scattering six hits as the Mantas improved to 12-6 on the season.
Hardee 4, North Port 0: At North Port, the Bobcats were shut out by the visiting Wildcats.
North Port managed just two hits and committed two fatal errors in the field, to cost starting pitcher Jewelie Vanderkous four unearned runs despite otherwise pitching well and striking out 11.
The Bobcats fell to 10-9.
