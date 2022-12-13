ENGLEWOOD – The Lemon Bay girls basketball team picked up its third consecutive victory on Tuesday night, defeating visiting Ida Baker, 62-50.
The Mantas (4-4) led by as many as 23 points behind unselfish play. In all the team dished a total of 17 assists, helping four players reach double figures in points.
Sophomore Maya Collins led all scorers with 24 points. She also grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. Senior Beanna Carroll had 10 points and six boards. Senior Abagale Woods and junior Taylor Orris each had 10 points, as well.
Next up is a road trip to Palmetto on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte 3, South Fort Myers 1: At Fort Myers, the Tarpons set a school record for the fastest first goal in program history when Kade Pena took a pass from Thomas Forte and slapped it into the Wolfpack’s net just five seconds into the game.
It took just another three minutes for Levi Wooten to drill what would be the game-winner on an assists from Cameron Wooten.
Lead 2-1 in the 56th minute Deacon Powell salted away the match with a goal on an assist from Pena. The Tarpons were fielding just 10 players at that point after receiving a blue card late in the first half.
Charlotte improved to 6-3-1 with the win ahead of a Friday trip to Venice.
