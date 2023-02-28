Cutline 6 - Stevie Ethier copy.jpg

Lemon Bay’s Stevie Ethier launches into a serve during his match on Tuesday against Charlotte.

 Tim Kern

Lemon Bay’s boys tennis team rolled past county rival Charlotte, 6-1, on Tuesday in Englewood.

Charlotte’s lone win came when freshman Mason Whitesides outlasted Lemon Bay sophomore Steve Ethier, 8-4, in No. 1 singles, but Ethier earned a measure of revenge with doubles partner Hunter Andres as the two dispatached Whitesides and Noah Jennings, 8-1.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments