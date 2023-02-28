Lemon Bay’s boys tennis team rolled past county rival Charlotte, 6-1, on Tuesday in Englewood.
Charlotte’s lone win came when freshman Mason Whitesides outlasted Lemon Bay sophomore Steve Ethier, 8-4, in No. 1 singles, but Ethier earned a measure of revenge with doubles partner Hunter Andres as the two dispatached Whitesides and Noah Jennings, 8-1.
Andres, Gray Lowder, Caleb Hutcherson and Logan McGinty won their singles matches for the Mantas, then Lowder and Hutcherson teamed up to win at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lemon Bay 6, Charlotte 1: At Punta Gorda, Parker Zautcke and Rosey Lowder spearheaded Lemon Bay’s easy win on the Tarpons’ home courts.
Zautcke dispatched Charlotte No. 1 Halayna Roberson, 8-0, while Lowder took an 8-2 victory against Sophia Bender. Zautcke and Lowder then teamed up against Roberson and Bender for an 8-3 doubles win.
Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday also won their singles matches for Lemon Bay, but Charlotte avoided a sweep when No. 5 singles player Kaelyn Carrico outlasted Mercedes Roesler, 8-4.
Shirley and Maday won their No. 2 doubles match against Sophia Clancy and Kendall Carrico, 8-4.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte 1, Bishop Verot 0: At Fort Myers, the Tarpons picked up a quality win against a Bishop Verot team that took Venice to extra innings last week.
The game’s lone run crossed the plate during the Charlotte half of the fourth inning. Lela Evett led off with a single to center. Dava Hoffer laid down a sacrifice to get Evett to second base, then with two outs, Arista Turner’s hard grounder ate up the Vikings shortstop, leading to an error that allowed Evett to score.
Hoffer made the run stand up, getting the complete-game shutout, relying on her defense to make plays. She scattered four hits and a walk while striking out two.
Amber Chumley had a pair of singles, while Jasmine Jones had a double to account for the rest of Charlotte’s hits.
Charlotte improved to 3-1 with the win and will put their hot start to the test Thursday at perennial power Lakewood Ranch.
BASEBALL
Lemon Bay 2, Cardinal Mooney 0: At Englewood, Lemon Bay avenged an earlier road loss to the Cougars.
Brady Ham and Will Landers combined on the shutout. Ham tossed six innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 14. Landers picked up the save, working around a hit in his inning of work.
The only run Lemon Bay would need came in typical Manta fashion during the second inning when Noah Hale walked, moved to second on the back end of a double-steal attempt, then forced an throwing error by the Cougars catcher while stealing third to come home with the game’s first run.
Ham helped his own cause in the third by lashing a double to right-center field to drive in a run.
Lemon Bay improved to 3-1 and will play host to Cypress Lake on Thursday.
