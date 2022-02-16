ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay girls tennis team got back on the winning track Wednesday, sweeping county rival Charlotte, 7-0, at the Roach/Maier Tennis Complex.

No. 1 seed Jordan Shirley got the ball rolling with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Charlotte’s Sophia Bender. No. 2 Marie L’Abbe contributed a 6-3, 6-3 win against Halayna Roberson.

Rosey Lowder won No. 3 singles against Kendall Carrico, 6-3, 6-0 and No. 4 Avery Shirley downed Sophia Clancy 6-1, 6-1.

No. 5 Fabiana Artigas completed the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Kaelyn Carrico.

In doubles play, Jordan Shirley and L’Abbe defeated the team of Bender and Roberson, 8-4. Lowder and Avery Shirley downed Kendall Carrico and Clancy, 8-1.

Lemon Bay improved to 2-1 with the victory. The match was Charlotte’s season-opener.

Next up for the Mantas is a visit from LaBelle today.

Boys tennisLemon Bay 7, Charlotte 0: At Punta Gorda, the visiting Mantas swept the Tarpons in Charlotte’s season-opener.

No. 1 singles player Stevie Ethier defeated Charlotte’s Tyler Olby 6-4, 6-0. No. 2 Hunter Andres topped Noah Jennings 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Billy Rand defeated Lex Walsh, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 Gray Lowder defeated Chris Hopkins 6-1, 6-2 and No. 5 Caleb Hutcherson rounded out singles play with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Brandon Gebauer.

Ethier and Andres won the No. 1 doubles match against Olby and Jennings, 8-1. Lowder and Rand paired up to defeat Hopkins and Walsh at No. 2, 8-2.

Lemon Bay improved to 3-0 on the season. Next up for the Mantas is a road trip to North Port on Tuesday.

