Lemon Bay opens tennis season with pair of sweeps
It was one day later than planned, but Lemon Bay opened its 2022 tennis season with a pair of sweeps against visiting Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
The matches were originally schedule for Tuesday but rain and cold forced a postponement.
On Wednesday, the teams traded the wet weather for windy conditions, but the Mantas adapted quickly and in dominant fashion.
On the girls side, top seed Jordan Shirley blanked Port Charlotte’s Cassidy Gibbs, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles partner Marie L’Abbe took down Maddie Francis, 6-1, 6-0.
In other singles matches, No. 3 Rosey Lowder defeated Dita Carlsen (6-0, 6-3), No. 4 Avery Shirley downed Summerlin Williams (6-2, 6-0) and No. 5 Fabiana Artigas topped Nour Jarrah (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles play, the Shirley and L’Abbe defeated Gibbs and Carlsen 6-0, 6-1. The No. 2 team of Lowder and Avery Shirley dismissed Francis and Williams, 6-3, 6-4.
Lemon Bay’s boys dropped just five games on the singles side.
Steve Ethier led the way with his win over Port Charlotte’s No.1 seed, Nathan Reid, 6-0, 6-0. Mantas No. 2 Hunter Andres dropped Nicholas Nease 6-0, 6-1 and No. 3 Gray Lowder swept Colin Larking 6-1, 6-2.
In other matches, No. 4 Billy Rand defeated Jacob Howe (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 Caleb Hutcherson downed Avery Gauthier (6-0, 6-1) and the doubles teams of Ethier-Andres and Lowder-Rand swept Port Charlotte’s Reid-Nease and Larkin-Howe.
Lemon Bay’s teams will be back in action today against Bishop Verot.
WrestlingCharlotte 38, Palmetto Ridge 29: In a meeting of last year’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams Tuesday, Charlotte outlasted Palmetto Ridge, thanks a clutch showing from the Tarpons’ heavyweights.
The Tarpons — defending Class 2A state IBT champions — jumped on the current Class 3A dual state champs early on for a 24-4 lead, thanks pins by Tyler Chapin and Andrew Austin sandwiched with decisions from Patrick Nolan and Derek Paul.
Palmetto surged back with wins at 145, 152, 160, 170 and 182 to take a 29-24 lead, but Cael Newton put Charlotte back on top with a first-period pin. Nathaniel Box followed with a major decision then Biaggio Frattarelli clinched the victory by dominating Austin Foye, Class 3A’s No.2 heavyweight in a major decision.
Boys basketballVenice 57, Gulf Coast 54: In Naples, Isaiah Levine made a 3-pointer late to put the Venice boys basketball team ahead in a win over Gulf Coast in the district semifinal on Wednesday night.
Jayshon Platt led the Indians with 19 points while Levine (16), Myles Weston (8) and Austin Bray (7) helped keep Venice in the game.
The Indians will play at Riverview on Friday night at 7 in the district championship.
Riverview 69, North Port 37: In Sarasota, North Port’s season came to an end against District 7A-8’s top team.
The Bobcats finished the season 12-13. The wins are the team’s most since the 2018-19 season and Tuesday’s win in the district quarterfinals was the team’s first playoff win since 2017-18. North Port loses just three seniors off this year’s team.
Boys soccerRobinson 3, Lemon Bay 2 (OT): In Tampa, Robinson tied Lemon Bay, 2-2, with five seconds remaining in regulation on the way to a 3-2 overtime win in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Nick Zidanavicius and Logan Ho each scored for the Mantas while Vitalis Zidanavicius made 10 saves in goal.
“It was a battle,” Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. “I honestly thought time expired and should have had the match.”
DeSoto County 1, Hardee 0: In Arcadia, DeSoto County kept its season alive on Wednesday night in a 1-0 win over Hardee in the regional quarterfinals.
Jonathan Mar scored the lone goal in the win.
The Bulldogs will next play on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
