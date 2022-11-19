Charlotte High football coaches present and past presented a check for $2,500 to the American Cancer Society earlier this week. Current coach Cory Mentzer, left, and former coach Binky Waldrop, right, flank Phil and Linda Wilson, who accepted the check on behalf of the ACS. The money was raised by the Tarpons football team.
As expected, Lemon Bay’s Becket Koss and Port Charlotte’s Tonio Hensel found their way to the podium at the Class 2A state swim meet on Saturday at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Center.
Koss closed out his outstanding high school career with a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle and a sixth in the 100 fly.
Meanwhile, the Hensel era at Port Charlotte ended with the senior taking third in the 100 breast. Hensel also fell in with Mason Drumm, Nick Moya and Zach Moya as part of a 200 medley relay team that finished 14th.
Fellow Port Charlotte senior Caroline Aylward wrapped up her Pirate pool time with a 12th-place showing in the 50 free.
The Class 2A meet was delayed by the approach of Hurricane Nichole earlier this month.
Girls basketball
Parrish 42, Lemon Bay 34: Playing a rare Saturday game, the Mantas fell to 1-2 on the season despite 11 points from Taylor Orris. Parrish moved to 2-1.
Venice 59, Lakewood Ranch 22: On Friday night, the Indians got 16 points from Zoe O’Leary and 13 from Tessa O’Leary as they rolled past the Mustangs. Zoe O’Leary pitched in six rebounds while Tessa O’Leary had four steals.
Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 1, Venice 1: In a tense affair between old foes on Friday, Christopher Lopez scored Lemon Bay’s lone goal off a goalkeeper deflection. Mantas goalie Vitalis Zidanavicius had five saves.
Athletics
Pro golf
LPGA and Epson Tour qualifying: What began as an eight-way tie for the lead has dwindled to a battle between two golfers after 54 holes at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Karen Chung sit two strokes clear of the field at 7-under after three days. Vongtaveelap carded a 4-under-par third round with a birdie and eagle on the front nine of the Panther course. She also had four birdies on the back. Chung had three birdies on the day for a 2-under round.
