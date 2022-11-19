IMG_3983.jpg

Charlotte High football coaches present and past presented a check for $2,500 to the American Cancer Society earlier this week. Current coach Cory Mentzer, left, and former coach Binky Waldrop, right, flank Phil and Linda Wilson, who accepted the check on behalf of the ACS. The money was raised by the Tarpons football team.

 Photo provided

As expected, Lemon Bay’s Becket Koss and Port Charlotte’s Tonio Hensel found their way to the podium at the Class 2A state swim meet on Saturday at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Center.

Koss closed out his outstanding high school career with a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle and a sixth in the 100 fly.


