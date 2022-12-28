Providence 46, Charlotte 33: At the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament in Ocala, the Tarpons never got on track in a low-scoring, second-round affair. John Gamble led Charlotte (5-7) with 8 points. In Tuesday’s tourney opener, Charlotte downed Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) by a 52-38 score. Gamble led the way with 25 points. Chris Cornish had 14 points and eight rebounds. Kirby Schmitz grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Immokalee 59, Port Charlotte 43: At the Kelleher Law Holiday Hoopfest at Golden Gate in Naples, the Pirates lost for the third consecutive time, dating back to Friday’s appearance in the Champion Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay. The Pirates (6-5) will face First Baptist Academy at 2:15 on Thursday.
Also Wednesday: At the Chick-fil-A Classic, presented by Bradenton Christian School, Venice and North Port lost their first-round games and will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a consolation bracket semifinal. Venice lost to St. Xavier (Ky.), 46-41, while The Masters Academy downed North Port, 80-48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 56, Sickles 48: At the Indian Rocks Holiday Tournament, junior Taylor Orris scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Mantas to a first-round win. Sophomore Maya Collins had 15 points and six assists. Lemon Bay (7-5) trailed by eight points after one quarter but regained the lead by halftime, then relied on sophomores MacKenzie Long and Abigail Matheny to hit free throws to ice the win.
