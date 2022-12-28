Sun preps logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence 46, Charlotte 33: At the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament in Ocala, the Tarpons never got on track in a low-scoring, second-round affair. John Gamble led Charlotte (5-7) with 8 points. In Tuesday’s tourney opener, Charlotte downed Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) by a 52-38 score. Gamble led the way with 25 points. Chris Cornish had 14 points and eight rebounds. Kirby Schmitz grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.


